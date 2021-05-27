Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rolls-Royce Opens World’s Largest Indoor Engine Testbed

Aviation Week
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a series of commissioning runs with a Trent XWB turbofan and after almost three years of construction, Rolls-Royce has officially opened Testbed 80—claimed to be the world’s largest engine testbed—at its Derby, England headquarters. The testbed, which encloses an area of 80,730 ft.² (7,500... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Opens World’s...

aviationweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport#Rolls Royce#Market Intelligence#Company Headquarters#Rolls Royce Opens World#Testbed 80#Aviation Daily#Awin#Construction#Runs#England#Subscription#Login#Community#Engine Testbed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
BBC

Rolls-Royce inaugurates £90m aircraft engine testbed

It has been a tough year, to say the least, for the aerospace industry. For engine-maker Rolls-Royce, the Covid crisis has meant a drastic drop in production, much less income from servicing - and thousands of job cuts. But now, at least, it has something to celebrate. It is inaugurating...
IndustryTelegraph

Rolls-Royce unveils giant jet engine testbed in Derby

Rolls-Royce has opened the world’s largest indoor jet engine test bed, a £90m bet on the company’s future despite the current crash in air travel. Bigger than a football pitch, the facility in the company’s home town of Derby took three years to build and is capable of running the very largest gas turbines Rolls produces - along with future even bigger jets - at full power.
LegoVoice of America

World’s Largest Lego Football Built by Employees

As Copenhagen prepares to host group stage matches in the European Championships, Lego on Tuesday, June 2, unveiled what they called the world's largest Lego football, built by employees during the pandemic lockdown. At the Lego House in Billund -- home of the Lego brick -- everyone from cleaners, designers,...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

World’s Largest Meat Supplier Hit by Cyberattack

In a statement released Sunday, global meat supplier JBS USA announced that it was the victim of an “organized cybersecurity attack.” While it’s not clear what the impact of the attack will be for consumers, the world’s largest supplier of meat warned that “certain transactions with customers and suppliers” might be delayed. A JBS rep did not immediately respond to a request from the Daily Beast for further information. According to the company, servers supporting their North American and Australian IT systems were targeted in the attack. This incident comes after a ransomware attack earlier this month on Colonial Pipeline led to strain on the U.S. oil supply and surging prices at gas stations.
Scienceslashdot.org

The rise and fall of the world's largest lake

When continental plates smashed together about 12 million years ago, they didn’t just raise new mountains in central Europe—they created the largest lake the world has ever known. This vast body of water—the Paratethys Sea—came to host species found nowhere else, including the world’s smallest whales. Two new studies reveal how the sea took shape and how surrounding changes helped give rise to elephants, giraffes, and other large mammals that wander the planet today.
Carssilodrome.com

For Sale: A Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 Aero Engine

Reading time: about 2 minutes. This is a Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 aero engine, or more specifically it’s a Mk.113A model dating from 1946 that was originally fitted to one side of a de Havilland Mosquito. The Merlin is remembered today as one of the most famous aircraft engines of all time and it’s by far the most likely to be known by name by the average, non-aeronautical person.
Buying Carstecheblog.com

First Look at the Ultra Luxurious Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the World’s Most Expensive New Car

Think of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail as a luxury yacht with wheels, which fuses a historical classic body type with a thoroughly contemporary design. It may still be powered by the factory twin-turbocharged 6.75L V12 engine making 563 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, but just about everything else is bespoke on this custom coachbuild. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
coinspeaker.com

bitFlyer Opens Up the World’s Largest BTC/JPY Market to US Customers

Leading cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has opened access to its Bitcoin-to-Japanese yen pair, the world’s largest cryptocurrency market denominated in yen, to traders located in the United States. Thanks to the launch of cross-border trading on bitFlyer USA, American traders can now access a regulated JPY market for buying and selling Bitcoin, and capture its unique trading opportunities.
EnvironmentAviation Week

World Airports Set 2050 Carbon Net-Zero Target

Airports globally have set a long-term goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Airports Council International (ACI) World and the organization’s five regions have set the target for their member airports following a year-long consultation period that resulted in publication of the ACI... Subscription Required. World Airports Set...
TheDailyBeast

This Rolls-Royce Is Thought to Be the World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce has debuted its latest extravagant creation—a yacht-inspired car dubbed the Boat Tail that’s thought to be the most expensive vehicle in the world. While the luxury company is staying mum on its precise price, the customized car—which is said to have been designed for a “flamboyant” and undoubtedly very rich couple—reportedly costs around $25 million. The baby blue convertible comes with a host of absurdly lavish accessories, including a pop-up “hosting suite” with a built-in Champagne cooler, rotating cocktail table, chairs, and a giant umbrella. As for those mystery buyers, they naturally have “a sense of style and a love of travel, adventure, and entertaining who collect cars, watches, pens and fine champagnes and like sailing,” This Is Money reports. The outlet points out that a single Boat Tail costs as much as 40 Rolls-Royce Phantom limousines, which are a steal at less than $500,000.
Designconstructforstl.org

Inside the World’s Largest Urban 3D Model

From Redshift by Autodesk: Since the invention of photography, the Eiffel Tower has been immortalized from every angle—a symbol of Paris around the world. Thanks to BIM (Building Information Modeling), this collective memory of the Eiffel Tower has now been permanently captured in a new medium: the 3D model. The...
U.K.designboom.com

blue abyss, the world's biggest and deepest indoor pool to be built in the UK

Blue abyss has announced that it will be building the world’s biggest and deepest pool in cornwall, england. the project will occupy a 10-acre site on the aerohub business park at cornwall airport and will be used for testing the latest underwater technology, helping advance subsea robotics and even training astronauts.
Aviation Week

Southwest Airlines Adds 34 Aircraft To Existing 737-7 Order

Southwest Airlines added 34 Boeing 737-7 aircraft to its existing firm order for the model, citing improving revenue trends and a strong domestic travel recovery in the U.S. Dallas-based Southwest announced in a market filing that it has exercised the options for 34 additional 737-7s, growing its... Subscription Required. Southwest...
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Rolls-Royce Built a Couture Car

When manufacturers started making cars at the beginning of the 20th century, it was a two-part process. A company specializing in motors, frames, and suspension would build a chassis and then a different company, a coach maker, would build onto that a body with doors, fenders, windows, etcetera, all designed to the purchaser’s specifications.
GeekyGadgets

Rolls Royce Boat Tail unveiled

Rolls Royce have unveiled their latest Coachbuild, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail which ins a unique commission built for one of their clients. This new model will be a permanent model in their coach building portfolio, it certainly is an interesting looking car from the photos. The first Rolls-Royce Boat...
NBC Philadelphia

Rolls-Royce Launches the ‘Most Ambitious' Car It's Ever Created

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Thursday unveiled the Boat Tail, a luxury car built for three “hand-picked” clients. The Boat Tail is the first car to have been commissioned under the firm’s new Coachbuild program, a new invitation-only division of Rolls-Royce. Rolls-Royce has dubbed the Boat Tail “the most ambitious motor...
CarsCarscoops

Rolls-Royce’s First EV To Be Called The Silent Shadow

Bentley is transitioning into an EV-only brand, but they’re not the only ultra-luxury automaker embracing electrification. Rolls-Royce has been exploring electric vehicles for years and Automotive News is reporting CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös used an appearance on Bloomberg TV to reveal their first electric vehicle will be called the Silent Shadow.
hiconsumption.com

Rolls-Royce’s Coachbuilt Boat Tail Is Basically A Yacht On Wheels

Rolls-Royce is solidifying their commitment to making coachbuilding a permanent part of their brand portfolio, and they’re doing so by unveiling their most ambitious project ever: the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. Three of the cars will be custom-built for clients, with the first having just been revealed. Inspired by J-Class yachts,...