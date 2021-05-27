Verizon Forces Users On To More Expensive Broadband Plans Just To Get $50 Covid Subsidy
As part of a recent COVID bill, the government recently announced that folks struggling economically during COVID would be getting some temporary help. Under the EBB (Emergency broadband Benefit program), U.S. consumers can nab a $50 discount off their broadband bill, or $75 if you live in tribal areas. The program ends when its $3.2 billion in federal funding expires, or six months after the government has declared an end to the pandemic.www.techdirt.com