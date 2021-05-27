Celebrating empowerment

The District Attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Lincoln and Union Parishes, and Basile native John Belton was the guest speaker at the Ville Platte Rotary’s May 11 meeting. Belton was the guest of board member Brian Ardoin who has been knowing Belton most of his life. He introduced Belton as a family man and briefly highlighted his professional career. Belton was an Assistant District Attorney in the Third JDC, which includes Lincoln and Union parishes. He was elected as District Attorney in 2014 and was re-elected in 2020 without opposition. A distinguished businessman, Belton is also the past president of the Louisiana District Attorneys’ Association and Vice President of the National District Attorney’s Association. “I could go on and on, to be honest,” said Ardoin. “He has a significant amount of accolades. I’m just happy to be able to call him my friend.”