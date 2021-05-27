Cancel
Evangeline Parish, LA

Celebrating empowerment

By Editorial
villeplattetoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrewe de Evangeline Coalition was started in June 2019 to curb underage drinking in Evangeline Parish. It has since bloomed into helping pre-teens, teens and young adults with mental health services and teaching life skills. On May 20 the coalition visited Ville Platte High School to speak to a group...

www.villeplattetoday.com
Evangeline Parish, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Bellard receives award

Carleen Bellard, director of Evangeline Parish Community Action Agency, received her award after being the Women with Heart winner from Evangeline Parish. The award is given to a woman from St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes who shows a vision and drive to make a lasting impact on their communities. Aside from being director, Bellard is active in St. John Baptist Church, Krewe d’Evangeline Coalition, St. Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, and Southern University AgCenter. The winners were named at a virtual ceremony held Thursday, May 6. Bellard is pictured on the right as she receives her award on Thursday, May 13, from Ginger LeCompte, St. Landry-Evangeline United Way Executive Director. (Gazette photo by Tony Marks)
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

At the Library

Here’s a very heartfelt thank you to a big contributor to our “A Cause for Paws” support program for the City of Ville Platte Dog Pound, Ty McDaniel. She is an outstanding volunteer and donor who recently donated a large variety of dog care products and food!. Summer Reading fun...
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Blazing a trail

The District Attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Lincoln and Union Parishes, and Basile native John Belton was the guest speaker at the Ville Platte Rotary’s May 11 meeting. Belton was the guest of board member Brian Ardoin who has been knowing Belton most of his life. He introduced Belton as a family man and briefly highlighted his professional career. Belton was an Assistant District Attorney in the Third JDC, which includes Lincoln and Union parishes. He was elected as District Attorney in 2014 and was re-elected in 2020 without opposition. A distinguished businessman, Belton is also the past president of the Louisiana District Attorneys’ Association and Vice President of the National District Attorney’s Association. “I could go on and on, to be honest,” said Ardoin. “He has a significant amount of accolades. I’m just happy to be able to call him my friend.”
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Heritage Manor News: Fear in the elderly

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) Fear is an emotion common to each of us. It increases with age as it becomes anxiety and dread. It can...
Ville Platte, LAevangelinetoday.com

Who’s getting married?

(Editor’s Note: The following information was obtained from the Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court’s Office in Ville Platte. This information is printed once a month in The Gazette.) Twenty-seven couples obtained marriage licenses during the month of April from the Evangeline Parish Clerk of Court’s Office. They are listed below:
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

News Briefs

LSUE Bengals will hold a baseball camp from June 7 through June 11 for ages 5 to 14. Early registration deadline is May 28 and costs $195, and on-site registration costs $220. Registration includes lunch provided by LSUE cafeteria. Daily schedule is Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

Gazette Guidelines

The Ville Platte Gazette publishes your engagement and wedding announcements in the Lifestyles section at no cost. The Gazette has prepared a wedding packet that includes forms, instructions, and a time-table for the announcement. To ensure publication, wedding announcements must be submitted no later than three months following the date of the wedding. For more information, call Tony at 363-3939.
Ville Platte, LAevangelinetoday.com

Local firefighters earn added certifications

Two firefighters with the Ville Platte Fire Department completed programs through the LSU Fire and Emergency Training Institute and achieved new certifications. Captain Joel Manuel earned the Fire Inspector I certification. According to Fire Chief Chris Soileau, Captain Manuel is the first paid staff member to receive that certification. Firefighter...