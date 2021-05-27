WWE SmackDown Predictions: Aleister Black Will Not Hinder Big E
WWE SmackDown always brings the metal. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, there is one scheduled match. The scheduled match is Street Profits vs. Usos in what will be a first ever tag team match. Also, in last week’s main event, Aleister Black screwed Big E in the scheduled fatal four way Intercontinental Championship match, allowing Apollo Crews to retain the title. Will Big E knock down Aleister Black as just another obstacle in his path on his way to the main event scene? Or will Aleister Black hinder Big E in his tracks to the Universal Championship?dailyddt.com