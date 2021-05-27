WWE SmackDown Predictions: Aleister Black Will Not Hinder Big E

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Fifteen previous WWE Backlash PPVs were not sufficient to drive home the idea that the “backlash” in the name of the PPV referred to backlash stemming from the events that occurred at the previous month’s WrestleMania. Thankfully the ever-mindful WWE rebranded the sixteenth iteration of the event, WrestleMania Backlash. It will take place in the WWE Thunderdome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Several titles will be defended as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, all defend their titles from new challengers while Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley must hold off two challengers in triple threat matches to hold on to their gold. Before I forget, thank you Vince McMahon for the Thunderdome as it sees its last days as things slowly get back to a semblance of normalcy. It will hold a special place in all of our hearts for generations to come.