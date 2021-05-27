Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SmackDown Predictions: Aleister Black Will Not Hinder Big E

By Mark Justice
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE SmackDown always brings the metal. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, there is one scheduled match. The scheduled match is Street Profits vs. Usos in what will be a first ever tag team match. Also, in last week’s main event, Aleister Black screwed Big E in the scheduled fatal four way Intercontinental Championship match, allowing Apollo Crews to retain the title. Will Big E knock down Aleister Black as just another obstacle in his path on his way to the main event scene? Or will Aleister Black hinder Big E in his tracks to the Universal Championship?

dailyddt.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Apollo Crews
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Jimmy Uso
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Combat#Development Hell#Wwe Hell#The Raw Women S Title#The Universal Title#Fox#Usos Lsb#Ppv#Ic#Predictions#Charlotte#Daily Ddt#Main Event#This Week#Friday Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH PPV PRIMER 5/16: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Cesaro, both women’s championship matches, Priest vs. Miz, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Fifteen previous WWE Backlash PPVs were not sufficient to drive home the idea that the “backlash” in the name of the PPV referred to backlash stemming from the events that occurred at the previous month’s WrestleMania. Thankfully the ever-mindful WWE rebranded the sixteenth iteration of the event, WrestleMania Backlash. It will take place in the WWE Thunderdome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. Several titles will be defended as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and the Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, all defend their titles from new challengers while Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley must hold off two challengers in triple threat matches to hold on to their gold. Before I forget, thank you Vince McMahon for the Thunderdome as it sees its last days as things slowly get back to a semblance of normalcy. It will hold a special place in all of our hearts for generations to come.
WWEsportsaldente.com

Aleister Black Returns To WWE, The Hype Is Real

After several months of being away from WWE television, Aleister Black’s return was teased this week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Black talked about the “monsters” (the people) looking at the screen and said that the people have transformed their own children into monsters and the people should be scorched from the Earth.
WWEhotnewhiphop.com

WWE Shockingly Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, & More

It's another ugly Wednesday in the wacky world of wrestling. Following a shocking number of releases after WWE WrestleMania a few weeks ago, the company has announced yet another string of firings, getting rid of some of their top talents in a shocking move. On Wednesday (June 2), WWE came...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Booker T criticizes Aleister Black: "He was no different from the others in WWE"

WWE once again made a terrible turn to its roster, firing several weight athletes, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and several other main roster colleagues. After a year of terrible pandemic, with hundreds of athletes, road agents, employees, managers and many other professionals fired overnight, the dreaded judgment day had also come for these last athletes.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Aleister Black reacts on social media after WWE exit

The sudden and in some ways disconcerting announcement of the new WWE layoffs could not fail to generate immediate consequences, given that two of them in particular concern absolute stars of the company's main roster. However, if Adam Scherr (as we will have to get used to calling Braun Strowman)...
WWEPWMania

Aleister Black Breaks His Silence About Zelina Vega’s Release From WWE

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, former WWE star Aleister Black publicly talked about his wife Zelina Vega being released from WWE. Vega was fired by WWE in November of 2020 after she opposed WWE’s ban on the usage of third-party services such as Twitch and Cameo. Vega continued producing content on her Twitch channel and launched an OnlyFans account which WWE considered to be a breach of contract.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE already had some news in mind for Aleister Black before his firing

One of the wrestlers whom the WWE released recently and which left the fans of the WWE Universe certainly more shocked and surprised, especially because of the situation in which it occurred, was that of Aleister Black. Black was first an athlete who kept in the "dark" by the Stamford-based company for months before eventually reappearing in some cartoons dedicated to him at Smackdown and before finally reappearing in the ring.
WWE411mania.com

Aleister Black Had New WWE Theme Song Coming, Shares Some Of It

Aleister Black has revealed that he was about ready to debut a new theme song before he was released, and he shared a clip of it online. Black said during his Twitch stream last week that he had created a new song for his entrance. “You know what sucks? We...
WWEringsidenews.com

Aleister Black Comments On Having Creative Freedom After WWE Release

Aleister Black was released from WWE today and many fans are upset. Others are excited about the idea of Tommy End coming back and stretching his creative legs on a much bigger stage outside of Vince McMahon’s reach. Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana Garrett...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Made New Entrance Music For Aleister Black Prior To Release

WWE was making plans for Aleister Black just before they decided to release him. He returned to television and started a feud with Big E, but that wasn’t slated to really go anywhere. That repackaging for Black also came with a new entrance. Sadly, fans never got to see it.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

News On Aleister Black’s Recent Feud With Big E, Reason For His Release

Aleister Black was among the names to be released by WWE today. Fightful Select reports that many people behind-the-scenes in WWE that were part of putting together the storyline with Black and Big E did not know Black was being cut. WWE creative team writers were recently told to stop...
WWE411mania.com

More On WWE’s Preparation For Aleister Black’s Return Prior To Release

Earlier this week, Aleister Black was released from the WWE along with five other talents like Braun Strowman, Lana and more. Black was perhaps one of the more puzzling releases as WWE had just been preparing for his in-ring return on the Smackdown brand. He had taken part in several vignettes and then appeared on an episode a couple of weeks ago to attack Big E.
WWEPWMania

Aleister Black Reveals “Easter Eggs” From His WWE Promos

In a post on Instagram, former WWE star Aleister Black wrote about his promos:. -if you go back to the room promos the color of the lights were the color of my upcoming opponent’s gear? I did this because I liked the idea that Aleister Black had precognitive abilities in a sense that “destiny” showed him glimpses of the future.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative Team

In a stream on Twitch (via Fightful, Aleister Black talked about a wide range of topics. During it, he told fans not to be mad at WWE Creative for his lack of push. He was released by WWE last week. “Money in the Bank with AJ, when I stepped out...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Vince McMahon Cancelled Aleister Black’s WWE US Title Run

Vince McMahon has his own reasons for doing things his way. This didn’t help Aleister Black as the former NXT Champion never clicked with The Chairman. It also caused a US Title run to get nixed in the process. Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Santana...