Believe in yourself — everyone is going to have an opinion. And if you release your ideas into the world, you better be ready for the good and the bad. Not everyone is going to understand this fire in your belly or support you taking risks. That’s OK. You need to believe in yourself and where you’re going before you ask other people too. That’s why having your brand pillars (mission, vision, and values, etc) in place before you begin is key. I talk more about this in my book.