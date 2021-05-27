‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angles: Tori Spelling Teases Season 13 Appearance With Josh Flagg

It’s like no time has passed! The ‘Sex & The City’ BFFs are back together again for the next chapter of the franchise, and SJP has your first sneak peek of the reunion!. “Together again,” said Sarah Jessica Parker on her Instagram as she shared with the world just what they were waiting for on June 11. In the first look of the anticipated Sex & The City revival series, And Just Like That, Sarah cozied up to her OG co-stars and ride or die friends, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, with the NYC skyline perfectly positioned in the background. She shared the photo as the women prepared to take on the roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all over again!