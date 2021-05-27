Cancel
'Million Dollar Listing Los Angles: Tori Spelling Teases Season 13 Appearance With Josh Flagg

Tori Spelling seems to be joining the list of guest stars on Million Dollar Listing as she teased a cameo on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 13. She shared a photo on Instagram with Josh Flagg and his husband Bobby Boyd, along with a caption indicating that fans will be seeing her on the series next season. “Filming Million Dollar Listing…,” she wrote. “With my friends @joshflagg1 and @bboydla and the lovely @carlyjsteel in BH for @bravotv.” Spelling did not indicate she was buying or selling on the series and is also joined by actor Carly Steel.

