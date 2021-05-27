The unfortunately solid case for trading Charlie Blackmon

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFrankly, I hate the fact that I’m writing this article just as much as you’ll (probably) hate reading it – I’ll do my best to make it as palatable as possible. We’ve known for months that Trevor Story is probably on his way out at some point this season – although you never really know with this organization – and the more I’ve thought about it, the more I think it would be in the team’s best interest to get something in return for Blackmon as well.

MLBThe Tribune

Charlie Blackmon walk-off earns Rockies a DH split with Giants

If ever a team needed a walk-off hero it was the Rockies. And if even a player needed to be a hero, it was Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon. He blasted a two-out, three-run, walk-off homer off of Giants right-hander Camilo Doval to lift the Rockies to an improbable 8-6 victory Tuesday night at Coors Field. Blackmon ripped Doval’s 3-2 pitch into the right-field seats for the fourth walk-off home run of his career.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Drives in two runs

Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants. The 34-year-old delivered a walkoff, three-run homer during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader, and he followed up with a bases-loaded single to bring home two runs during the fourth inning Wednesday. Blackmon is off to a slow start this season with a .204/.315/.333 slash line, though he's 10-for-32 over his past nine games.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Delivers walkoff homer

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants. Blackmon cranked a three-run, two-out long ball against Camilo Doval to complete the Rockies' comeback from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning. It was a reassuring sight, considering the 34-year-old's slow start at the plate this season, including an 0-for-4 showing in the first game of the doubleheader. Through 27 games, he's batting just .191/.308/.326 with a pair of home runs.
MLBESPN

Blackmon's 3-run HR caps comeback as Rockies, Giants split

DENVER --  Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval to cap a comeback from a four-run deficit in the final inning, giving the Colorado Rockies an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. We had five guys in a...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Patience or Panic 5/4: Blackmon, Hendricks, Biggio

With a full month now behind us in this 2021 MLB season, we can finally start to be truly excited about players who got off to hot starts and still haven’t taken their foot off the gas. A strong first week or two can easily be chalked up as a fluke, but a full month of production shows that someone’s strong play thus far might be sustainable for the season.
MLBMLB

Blackmon adjusts to evolving strategies

DENVER -- Charlie Blackmon has never believed hitting was easy, but at one time it was simpler. When he would lose his stroke, he would concentrate on hitting balls the opposite way to left field. After all, pitchers avoided throwing inside for fear they’d watch the left-handed-hitting Blackmon make dents in the right-field seats.
MLBMLB

Consistent Charlie still key Rox contributor

Charlie Blackmon is spending 2021 solidifying his status as one of the most accomplished players in Rockies history -- No. 3 on the franchise’s hits list, with the second spot within a couple decent months’ reach. But much of that is about the past. He has also embraced the present -- which is a tough haul.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies morning after: Charlie Blackmon’s homer caps wild day at Coors Field

A lot can happen for the Colorado Rockies in a span of just a few short hours at 20th and Blake. Roughly six hours after the San Francisco Giants put up a 10-spot on the Colorado Rockies in the opening inning of the opening game of a double-header, Charlie Blackmon capped a six-run, seventh-inning Colorado comeback with a two-run homer to give the Rockies an 8-6 win. An improbable rally that started against former Colorado reliever Jake McGee and continued with five straight Rockies batters reaching base with two outs in the inning.
MLBMLB

Newfound discipline 'progress' for Rockies

DENVER -- The hits in a rally often come from the most accomplished hitters. So it stands to reason that in the Rockies’ six-run fourth inning -- the one that led them to a series-winning 6-5 victory over the Giants at Coors Field on Wednesday afternoon -- Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia delivered two-run singles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Charlie Blackmon was the anti-Charlie Hustle on Jake Cronenworth’s inside-the-park home run (Video)

Colorado Rockies fans are understandably furious with Charlie Blackmon after he basically gift-wrapped a homer for the San Diego Padres. This play is going to be showcased for years to come, but for all of the wrong reasons. What in the world was Charlie Blackmon thinking here? In a showdown between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres, Blackmon displayed one of the worst efforts you’ll ever seen.
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Blackmon smashes 3-run homer to win it for Rockies in final at-bat

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval to cap a comeback from a four-run deficit in the final inning, giving the Colorado Rockies an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader split. Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled the Giants to a 12-4 victory in the opener, then homered again as the Giants built a 6-2, sixth-inning lead in the second game. Belt had seven RBIs in the doubleheader, shortened to seven-inning games under pandemic rules.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: What exactly is the MVP chain?

Colorado Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story stood proud in front of the cameras for his postgame interview following an April 25 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, showcasing the prize he had earned with a 2-for-4 performance. Dangling from his neck for the world to see was the...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies stave off struggling Diamondbacks

Charlie Blackmon's two-run home run in the sixth inning was part of a four-run spurt that proved to be the difference in the Colorado Rockies' 7-6 win over the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Denver. The Diamondbacks have lost 12 consecutive games on the road, their longest streak since...
MLBgwinnettprepsports.com

Rockies roll over Reds, Wade Miley

Cincinnati's Wade Miley was battered in his first start after throwing a no-hitter, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Reds 9-6 on Friday night in Denver. Miley, who shut down the Cleveland Indians on May 7, wound up with his shortest outing of the season Friday, three-plus innings. He gave up 11 hits and eight runs, walked three and struck out five.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 lefty bats NYY should trade for midseason

The New York Yankees entered 2021 with a decidedly righty-heavy lineup that was set to play 81 games in a stadium that favored lefties. This was suspect at the time, and remains confusing now. It’s like if the Red Sox built a pitching staff that exclusively surrendered high, arcing fly balls to left field.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Takes seat for nightcap

Blackmon isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. Blackmon will get a breather after he went hitless in three at-bats during the first game of the twin bill. Yonathan Daza will start in right field and bat sixth.
MLBThe Tribune

Rockies’ Yonathan Daza heating up against big-league pitching

Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza carried a .337 batting average into Saturday night’s game vs. Cincinnati at Coors Field. Yes, it’s a relatively small sample size (92 plate appearances), and it’s unlikely Daza can maintain that high of an average for a full season. But his ability to compete against big-league pitching is no mirage.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Blackmon 3 extra-base hits, Rockies end skid, beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...