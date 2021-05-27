Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans pitch $928 billion infrastructure offer

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E5A6_0aDKEA1o00

Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that includes $506 billion for roads, bridges and major projects and $98 billion for public transit systems.

The latest offer is substantially more than the $568 billion infrastructure framework the group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) introduced in April, but it’s still far short of the $1.7 trillion counteroffer that White House officials came back with last week.

“Senate Republicans continue to negotiate in good faith,” Capito told reporters Thursday morning. “We’ve had a lot a good dialogue with the White House.

“We’re trying to get to that common goal of reaching a bipartisan infrastructure agreement that we talked about in the Oval Office with the president several weeks ago and I talked with him even previous to that,” she added.

The one-page summary released by Republicans doesn’t include any new detail on how Republicans would pay for the plan, a major sticking point with the White House, which wants to raise corporate tax rates from 21 percent to 28 percent, undoing a core part of former President Trump 's tax-cut bill from 2017.

The GOP proposal calls for $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports and $72 billion for water infrastructure.

Other components include $22 billion for Western water storage, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and $20 billion for infrastructure financing.

Republicans have proposed adding some of these components to the $303 billion surface transportation reauthorization legislation that passed out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee by a vote of 20-0 Wednesday.

Capito said Thursday morning the counteroffer largely reflects what Biden told the group at the White House meeting: It had to be close to $1 trillion to get his support.

“We believe this counteroffer delivers on what President Biden told us in the Oval Office that day, and that is to try to reach somewhere near $1 trillion over an eight-year period of time that would include our baseline spending,” she said. “We have achieved that goal with this counteroffer.”

But she said the GOP group also stayed within the boundaries of their original plan to limit the proposal to “core physical infrastructure” and kept out some of the “human infrastructure” priorities of Biden’s plan, such as a proposed $400 billion to subsidize the costs of long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities.

The GOP counteroffer comes as Democrats are growing impatient with the slow pace of the talks and calling on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to move a large infrastructure package under budget reconciliation, which would allow it to pass with only Democratic votes.

Democrats on Thursday criticized the latest GOP offer for not including any increase in the corporate tax rate to pay for it.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) complained that Democrats “keep getting the same answers, particularly on the pay-fors” from Republicans.

He pointed to a recent article in The Wall Street Journal that U.S. companies have authorized a record amount of stock buybacks for 2021.

“Apparently that’s the highest number in 22 years,” he said. “Those people are actually saying when they use the roads and the bridges and the ports they won’t pay a penny to be part of a shared solution?

“What I’ve said is for me the bottom line is a good dose of red, white and blue fairness,” he said. “I just gave you a stat that puts it in profile: $500 billion worth of stock buybacks indicates that this argument from the biggest corporations that they can’t afford to do this [is] hard to reconcile.”

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) criticized the proposal for repurposing money to state and local governments, including money to expand the child tax credit.

“They’re talking about using the child tax credit to pay for this. This is a significant tax cut for working people. Ninety percent of America’s kids — more than that — are going to benefit. It’s going to cut childhood poverty almost in half so I really don’t understand their desire to raise taxes on working people,” Bennet said.

Bennet said it would “be a useful thing to do” to raise corporate taxes, pointing out that “since 2001 we’ve cut taxes by $5 trillion” and “almost all the benefit is going to the wealthiest people in the country.”

Senate Republicans on Thursday reiterated their opposition to unwinding any of the corporate tax cuts included in the 2017 tax reform law, one of President Trump’s biggest domestic accomplishments.

“We made clear as a conference we will not revisit the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that provided the fastest economic growth in years, prior to the COVID-19 crisis,” Capito and other Senate Republican negotiators wrote in a memo to Biden dated May 27.

The GOP memo identified repurposing the $350 billion sent to state and local governments through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that passed in March.

“We propose to offset the roadmap with a combination of repurposed funding from previous COVID relief packages, user fees and infrastructure funding,” they wrote.

Updated at 1:09 p.m.

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Budget#State Budget#Democrats#State Funding#The White House#The Oval Office#Gop#Western#Democratic#Senate Finance Committee#D Ore#The Wall Street Journal#American Rescue Plan#Infrastructure Funding#Infrastructure Financing#Broadband Infrastructure#Water Infrastructure#Tax#Budget Reconciliation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSWashington Post

Smart money says the latest bipartisan infrastructure effort will fail. Biden should prove that wrong.

TALKS ON a possible infrastructure compromise between President Biden and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) collapsed definitively on Tuesday, but fortunately there is more than one way to achieve a bipartisan deal. If there can’t be one between the White House and Senate Republicans, perhaps something acceptable to the president can be worked out between senators themselves, working across the aisle. That, at least, is the hope raised by the announcement Thursday that a 10-member Senate group, split evenly among Republicans and Democrats, has agreed on a proposal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi: 'No intention' of abandoning Democrats' infrastructure goals

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she has “no intention” of abandoning Democrats’ infrastructure goals, as negotiations continue with Republicans for a bipartisan package. A group of Democratic and Republican senators on Thursday announced an agreement on a “compromise framework” to invest $1.2 trillion in infrastructure over the next...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Jayapal, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand tells Dems to give up bipartisan talks on infrastructure

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is urging Democrats to abandon hope of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and instead push through an agreementl without GOP support. Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement: "In case it wasn’t clear already, it certainly is now: Republicans are not going to do what needs to be done for working families."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer faces cracks in Democratic unity

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is facing major tests of his ability to unite the Democratic caucus heading into a turbulent summer stretch. Schumer, who has touted unity as a crucial asset, will now need to rally Senate Democrats to stick together amid new signs of division between moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a progressive wing that is increasingly restless five months into the party’s control of Congress.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The GOP needs to make a realistic counteroffer to Biden’s infrastructure plan

KABUKI IS a traditional form of Japanese theater characterized by elaborate costumes and makeup, as well as a stylized mode of performance. Adapted to Washington, the word “kabuki” has turned into a synonym for the obligatory posturing politicians go through as they pretend that they are not really going to do what they are, inevitably, going to do. There is reason to fear that optimistic declarations from both Republicans and Democrats about possible compromise on infrastructure spending are just so much kabuki. Failure of the talks is what you’d expect in the current partisan environment. Yet we still think there’s a chance that more than playacting is afoot; certainly, that would be the optimal outcome, politically and economically, for the country.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden fails to break GOP 'fever'

(D-W.V.) — have been largely unsuccessful. Now, as a bipartisan group of 10 senators talks up a deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, all eyes are on Biden to see if he can actually move something with the GOP over the finish line. Behind the scenes, Democrats are broadly...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans open new line of attack on IRS

The IRS is back in Republicans’ crosshairs following a ProPublica report based on the confidential tax records of the wealthiest Americans. Republicans have long disliked the tax-collection agency, and have been critical of President Biden ’s proposal to give the IRS significantly more resources. Now, GOP lawmakers are amplifying their attacks on the IRS in light of an unauthorized disclosure of tax data to ProPublica, arguing that it undermines taxpayers’ ability to have confidence in the agency.
Congress & CourtsFinancial Times

US lawmakers launch bipartisan push to rein in Big Tech

Members of the US House of Representatives have introduced five different bills seeking to tame the power of the world’s largest technology companies, in the biggest legislative threat to Big Tech in years. If passed, the proposals would together constitute the biggest shake-up of US monopolies law in a generation,...
Congress & CourtsAOL Corp

Congress to probe 'rogue' actions of Trump's Justice Dept, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress will probe "rogue" actions by the Justice Department during former President Donald Trump's term, including its move to seize the communications records of Democratic lawmakers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. That review will run in parallel with an investigation by the department's...