Watervliet, MI

BRADLEY J. SMITH

Tri-City Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad grew up in Watervliet, Michigan. He was born on July 20, 1978 in South Haven and lived his entire life in Southwest Michigan. Brad worked for the last 20 years as a technician for Guse-Hahn Garage Doors. He was an excellent husband, father, and friend. He loved the outdoors! He enjoyed four wheeling, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and spending time at his cabin, especially his annual Labor Day trip with all his buddies. His greatest joys were spending time with his wife and being a dad to two amazing boys.

Watervliet, MI
Obituaries
South Haven, MI
Obituaries
Watervliet, MI
Bradley, MI
South Haven, MI
Michigan Obituaries
