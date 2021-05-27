BRADLEY J. SMITH

Lee Allen “Bubba” Mealer was called home on May 4th, 2021. He was 65. He was the youngest son of James Edward and Ellen Tucker Mealer, who both went home before him. He was a loving husband to his wife Beverly, to his sons Christopher and Darren, an adoring grandfather to JT Biggers, Adrianna, Blake, and Trinity Mealer. He was also blessed to be a great grandfather to Braylynn Biggers and Blake Jr. Anthony Mealer. He is survived by his brother James C. Mealer, nephews James T. and Jarrett (Jamaica) great-nephew Hunter, cousins Carman Graham and Ellen Rasmussen Gale and many other cousins and relatives. He was loved by many family and friends, known for having a huge heart and touching the life of all those he came across.