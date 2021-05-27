BRADLEY J. SMITH
Brad grew up in Watervliet, Michigan. He was born on July 20, 1978 in South Haven and lived his entire life in Southwest Michigan. Brad worked for the last 20 years as a technician for Guse-Hahn Garage Doors. He was an excellent husband, father, and friend. He loved the outdoors! He enjoyed four wheeling, hunting, fishing, kayaking, and spending time at his cabin, especially his annual Labor Day trip with all his buddies. His greatest joys were spending time with his wife and being a dad to two amazing boys.www.tricityrecord.com