Honeywell study: Air purifiers help reduce exposure to airborne contaminants

By Hotel Business
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoneywell, a leader in connected buildings, has released findings of a computer modeling study that examined indoor air quality in hotel common areas, focusing specifically on filtration and purification methods used to help mitigate potential airborne contaminants. The study found that mobile HEPA air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants by capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns, and even smaller. In addition, placing purifiers in high-traffic areas is an important factor in reducing contaminants.

