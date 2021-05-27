Cancel
Roland Emmerich's sci-fi movie 'Moonfall' gets release date

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 27 (ANI): American film production and distribution studio Lionsgate, on Wednesday announced that Roland Emmerich's much-awaited sci-fi film 'Moonfall' will finally be releasing on February 4, 2022. According to Deadline, Lionsgate acquired the film's North American rights in late 2019 after a high-profile sales launch at Cannes...

