How to stand up paddleboard: everything you need to get started with SUP

Geometron is a partnership between German frame builders, Nicolai, and Chris Porter - a motorcycle journalist turned World Cup tech turned suspension tuner, long-bike pioneer and opinion-haver. Back in the day he made waves arguing that 29ers were pointless (I remember having a two-hour argument with Chris about that topic in 2015) and that we were all riding bikes that were too small, too steep and too slack in the seat angle. The Geometron started as a way of getting a bike Chris actually wanted to ride, and perhaps proving a point at the same time. At first it raised many a skeptical eyebrow. But now the geometry they pioneered is largely accepted, and even replicated, by the wider industry, and few would argue for a return to shorter, steeper bikes with slacker seat tubes.