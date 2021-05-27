WATCH: Bystanders jump in to help officer tackled to the ground by suspect
MODESTO, CA. (KOVR) – Three bystanders took down a suspect after he tackled a Modesto, California police officer to the ground. Security video shows the moments leading up to the fight – when an officer responding to a possible car break-in near a convenience store tries to detain 31-year-old Daniel Steffens. The man complies at first and then resists, which is when police said Steffens tried to take the officer’s gun. Good Samaritans come from all directions to help after hearing the officer scream for help.www.kmov.com