F-35 Stealth Fighter: New Head of the Air Force Has To Make a Call

During the Cold War, despite having the world’s largest navy, the Soviet Union was still primarily a land power and as a result, the United States Navy’s vast carrier fleet posed a serious threat. Modern warships were seen to be a flexible and powerful weapon that could operate at the peripheries of Soviet power. U.S. and allied carriers – including those of the UK and Australia – could support land operations and even launch nuclear strikes. The Soviets especially feared a multi-carrier surge into the Norwegian Sea, which could have allowed aircraft to strike targets across the northwestern USSR.