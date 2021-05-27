Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

F-35 Stealth Fighter: New Head of the Air Force Has To Make a Call

By Peter Suciu
19fortyfive.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Kendall could soon be the person to decide the future of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program–and with it the U.S. military. As President Joe Biden’s pick for Air Force secretary, Kendall is set to become the Air Force’s top civilian – and twenty-sixth to serve in the position – just as the service determines how many F-35 aircraft to buy, not only in the near term but over the lifespan of the program.

Charles Brown
Joe Biden
