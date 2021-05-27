Virtue Poker Announces Celebrity Charity Poker Tournament Paul Pierce

#148 Andrew "LuckyChewy" Lichtenberger: The Epitome of Poker Brilliance. In today’s episode, I am joined by the always Stoic and thoughtful legend of poker, the one and only Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger.And to begin I wanna tell you a personal story about Chewy:At the RIO during WSOP time in 2012 I was battling in a $10-$25 cash game when the kid next to me whispered in my ear, “Oh my god Chewy’s about to get a seat in the game. That dude’s terrifying!”Enter Chewy:One of the most non-threatening and genuinely warm human beings I’ve ever encountered…Off the felt.On the felt? He’s only terrifying if playing against a human who trusts themselves completely, pays attention to everything, and then does the exact thing you desperately do NOT want him to do over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.Like Jason Su might say, Chewy is overflowing with “presence”.Despite being only 33 years old, he’s cashed for over $10 Million in live MTTs and terrorized high stakes cash games all around the world…It's no surprise he's widely considered one of the very best poker players in the world.In Chewy’s always calm, well-articulated, and laser focused explanations, you’re about to learn:- How Chewy goes about integrating his intuition with tactical analysis while he’s playing cards.- What coaching rising poker star Landon Tice has been like.- What a “flow day” is and why they’re Chewy’s favorite kind of days.- And much, MUCH more.Before we head into this episode, I also wanna let you know that Chewy’s about to drop a Nuclear Greatness Bomb with his answer to question: “What’s a purchase you’ve made in the last year that’s been ultra impactful to your poker game?”And now, without any further ado, I am honored to bring to you not only one PokerGOATS but also a genuinely amazing, amazing human being Andrew “LuckyChewy” Lichtenberger.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.