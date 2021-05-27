Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach information for drivers during the Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of tourists expected

By Cindy Carey
Posted by 
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzaK4_0aDKDdSy00

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Myrtle Beach is well known spring destination and many tourists are expected during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the officials, thousands of people already have booked their stay in the city and surrounding areas.

City officials inform the residents as well as the tourists to practice patience as crowds and heavy traffic is expected during the weekend. Following this, they released a special traffic plan for Memorial Day Weekend that should ease the general commute in the area.

The special weekend traffic plan is about to start Friday 6 a.m.

  • All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one-way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles only.
  • Motorists will access Ocean Boulevard only from an access avenue that has a stoplight at Kings Highway. The access avenues are 21st Ave N, Mr. Joe White, 9th Ave N, 3rd Ave S, 9th Ave S, 13th Ave S, 19th Ave S, 25th Ave S, 27th Ave S, and 29th Ave S.
  • The following Avenues have been designated as emergency avenues: 16th Ave N, 8th Ave N, 6th Ave S, and 17th Ave S. These lanes have been designated for use by public safety and city officials.
  • For safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Boulevard, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Barriers will be in place to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadway.
  • Should traffic demands exceeded roadway capacity, a team of officers will be deployed to divert the traffic to a less congested area. Traffic control devices have been staged at various intersections across the city to support the plan.
  • South Carolina Highway Patrol will be assigned to eight intersections across the city, 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. SCHP will control and direct traffic in those intersections to ensure traffic is moving and the interactions do not become congested.
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
13K+
Followers
583
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Traffic Control#Highway Safety#Ocean City#Traffic Lanes#Schp#Tourists#Ocean Boulevard#South Kings Highway#29th Avenue North#Spring Destination#Motorists#Northbound Lanes#City Officials#Pedestrians#Emergency Avenues#Heavy Traffic#Emergency Vehicles#Roadway Capacity#Direct Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

No more drive-thru beer in South Carolina as COVID-19 state of emergency ends

Columbia, South Carolina – No more drive-thru alcohol in South Carolina as Governor Henry McMaster’s ended the Covid-19 state of emergency in the Palmetto State. With the Covid-19 state of emergency in force, grocery stores and other stores were allowed to deliver alcohol to people through drive-thru or on the parking lots. Now customers will have to enter the stores to buy beer and wine as usual.
Charleston, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Multiple roads in Charleston were closed on Sunday following heavy rain Saturday overnight

Charleston, South Carolina – Multiple roads were closed on Sunday in Charleston because of flooding following heavy rain Saturday overnight. According to the city officials, crews were out in the city doing storm clean up including street sweeping and clearing out drains. City Spokesperson Jack O’Toole in a statement said the worst part of the cleaning was the trash on the streets.
North Charleston, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Saturday overnight shooting in North Charleston results with several injured, woman arrested

North Charleston, South Carolina – One woman is arrested responsible for the overnight shooting in North Charleston on Saturday. The police said the shooting took place to 7550 Dorchester Rd., The Blue Note Bistro at 1 a.m. Male victim suffered gunshot wounds and was transferred in hospital for treatment. Several other people suffered minor injuries while trying to exit the building.
Charleston, SCPosted by
The Charleston Press

Charleston health facility issued a citation by DHEC, the place where Jamal Sutherland was arrested

Charleston, South Carolina – DHEC announced Friday that they have issued a citation to the mental health facility Jamal Sutherland was arrested at in January. According to DHEC, the incident was investigated earlier this month on May 20th. The citation was issued because Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health failed to report the January 4th incident.