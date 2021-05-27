Myrtle Beach information for drivers during the Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of tourists expected

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Myrtle Beach is well known spring destination and many tourists are expected during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the officials, thousands of people already have booked their stay in the city and surrounding areas.

City officials inform the residents as well as the tourists to practice patience as crowds and heavy traffic is expected during the weekend. Following this, they released a special traffic plan for Memorial Day Weekend that should ease the general commute in the area.

The special weekend traffic plan is about to start Friday 6 a.m.