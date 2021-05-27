Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New bank serving SME developers names Sue Hayes CEO

finextra.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBB, a new bank targeting SME property developers in underserved UK regions, has appointed industry veteran Sue Hayes as CEO. Hayes joins as CEO (subject to regulatory approval) to lead GBB through the process of becoming a fully-licenced bank after more than three decades in the business. She most recently...

www.finextra.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starling Bank#Santander Bank#Barclays Bank#Retail Bank#Uk#New Bank#Gbb#Challenger Bank Aldermore#Hbos#Starling Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Businesscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

Aon appoints Sourna Daneshvar to its Aon Securities team

Aon appoints Sourna Daneshvar to its Aon Securities team. Sourna Daneshvar has been hired to join Aon Securities as managing director. Based in Chicago, Daneshvar will focus primarily on expanding Aon Securities’ capabilities in raising capital and product innovation. In his new role, Daneshvar will report to Paul Schultz, CEO...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Time Finance appoints Head of Operations for Asset Finance division

Time Finance has appointed Joe Ralphs as Head of Operations within its Asset Finance division. The new role is the result of a restructuring of the Asset Finance team and is designed to bring renewed focus to how the business services those clients looking to benefit from an Asset Finance solution. Ralphs will be responsible for managing the operations team and introducing service improvements to deliver a market-leading Asset Finance solution to UK businesses.
Businesswastetodaymagazine.com

Valicor names Steve Hopper new CEO

Valicor Environmental Services, a Monroe, Ohio-based provider of nonhazardous wastewater treatment services, announced the appointment of Steve Hopper as the company’s new CEO. The appointment becomes effective July 5. Hopper succeeds Gregg Kaplan, a former operating partner with Chicago-based Pritzker Private Capital (PPC), who led Valicor through the pandemic and...
Businessbestadvice.co.uk

UTB makes asset finance BDM appointment

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Kerry Stuart as a business development manager (BDM) for its asset finance division. Stuart (pictured) has over 20 years’ experience in the asset finance industry, most recently working with Metro Bank as business development director, with particular focus on serving HNWI and SME customers.
Businessyourmoney.com

Lloyds Banking Group to shut 44 branches

The company will be shutting 29 Lloyds Bank and 15 Halifax branches between September and November in response to reduced customer demand for in-branch services. The news follows the closure of 56 branches last year. Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), said customers have carried out “significantly...
Businesswealthx.com

McKesson Is Exploring A Sale Of European, U.K. Businesses

American pharmaceutical distributor McKesson Corp. is exploring a sale of its European business, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would reverse its $8.3 billion purchase of Germany’s Celesio AG in 2014. Phoenix Group, Germany’s largest pharmaceutical wholesaler, which is owned by the billionaire Merckle family,...
BusinessSFGate

Pacifico Aquaculture Appoints Per-Roar Gjerde as CEO

The World’s First and Only Producer of Ocean-Raised Striped Bass Names Accomplished Industry Veteran to Lead the Business. Pacifico Aquaculture (“Pacifico”), a leader in sustainable aquaculture and the world’s first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, today announced that veteran aquaculture executive Per-Roar Gjerde will be joining the company as CEO, effective June 22, 2021. Mr. Gjerde brings an extensive background in the seafood industry, most recently serving in several senior executive positions at Mowi, one of the largest seafood companies in the world and the world’s largest producer of Atlantic salmon. He joins Pacifico Aquaculture at a watershed moment for the company that just received Fair Trade certification, the first fish farm in the Americas to achieve this distinction.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Transformation Enabler Mobiquity to Expand Operations into APAC Region, Appoints New VP of Business Development Financial Services

a full-service digital transformation service provider, revealed that it has expanded its operations into the Asia-Pacific. The company’s APAC expansion will be supported by the appointment of ex- Microsoft and IBM Director, Gustavo Quiroga, who will be serving as Vice President of Business Development Financial Services, APAC. The expansion...
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

Majority interest acquisition to fuel rapid growth acceleration, optimize product GTM timeline, and support strategic M&A activity. Enseo, the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets, has secured a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.
Economythebftonline.com

Sleek Garments CEO lauds Development Bank initiative

The Chief Executive Officer of Sleek Garments Export Limited, Nora Bannerman-Abbott, has welcomed the government’s decision to establish what it calls a National Development Bank to specifically provide long-term financing to major sectors of the Ghanaian economy such industry and agriculture. She said the many small, medium and even large...
Businessbiometricupdate.com

Nxt-ID names new CEO, Identity Strategy Partners hiring analysts

Chia-Lin Simmons has joined Nxt-ID as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, according to a company announcement. Nxt-ID develops biometric access control technology and personal emergency response systems, and spun off payments and authentication subsidiary Fit Pay in 2019. Per the statement,...
Economypmldaily.com

NCBA Bank: Investing in technology to offer inclusive financial services

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — “We have a view or a mission to be Africa’s most valued digital platform for financial services which then means we are seeking to move to not just identify ourselves as abank but actlally identify ourselves as a marketplace upon which financial services are offered, upon which customers can then find innovations that impact positively their daily life. So that also was a primary motivation for the investment we made with HUAWEI (e.Huawei.com) and the continued collaboration with them.” – Eric Muriuki Njagi, Group Director for Digital Business, NCBA.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Mitie Regulatory News (MTO)

Mitie Group plc (the "Company") - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons. The Company announces the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each. On 17 June 2021, Phil Bentley was granted a conditional award in the Company pursuant to the Mitie...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions Names New SVP Of Operations And Strategic Business Development

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions named Tim Moreland as the company's senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions, a division of ChainLogix LLC, announced the addition of Tim Moreland as senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. He will be focused on meeting the company’s strategic objectives in these areas for ChainLogix’s mortgage business.
Chester County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Weston Solutions names new CEO, chairman of the board

WEST WHITELAND — Weston Solutions Inc., an environmental and infrastructure support services firm based in Chester County, has announced changes in its leadership. Lawrence J. Bove has been named president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 1, 2022. Bove currently serves as Weston’s chief operating officer. Bove will replace Alan...