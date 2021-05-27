Amadeus: Memorial Day occupancy insight points to strong start for summer travel
Amadeus is seeing continued positive momentum in hospitality based on hotel occupancy for Memorial Day weekend. The top five destinations based on hotel occupancy are Moab, UT; Key West, FL; Sierra Vista, AZ; Destin, FL; and Hilton Head Island, SC. All five destinations are tracking more than 80% occupancy for the weeks leading up to the holiday, which reflects an increase for each major U.S. holiday since Memorial Day last year.www.hotelbusiness.com