The Breakthrough of DeFi, Its Top Players and DeFi Marketing

The traditional finance world is plagued with issues that have made more people embrace the decentralized finance realm. A crucial factor is inflation, which forces the funds kept in bank accounts to lose value. Centralization comes with other issues like bureaucracy, abrupt changes of rules, the middleman factor, and so on. With the coming of decentralization, several of these issues are handled effortlessly. It is common to hear people ask questions like, ‘What is DeFi?’ ‘How does it change the traditional finance world and how to stand out by being a DeFi project?’