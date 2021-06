As details emerge about the brazen interception of a Ryanair passenger jet traveling from Athens to Vilnius on Sunday by Belarusian forces, memories of my own visit to Minsk in 2011 vividly resurfaced. Visiting Belarus remains a fascinating memory, not the least because of the problems I ran into (of my own making) getting out of the country. Granted, my visit was a decade ago, but I was amazed then at how much the country felt “Soviet” (versus Russian) and the Cold War iconography that dotted the metropolis.