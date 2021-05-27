Cancel
CBS wins jackpot for most viewers in 2020-21 TV season

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 18 days ago
Sean Murray, left, Emily Wickersham and Mark Harmon star in “NCIS,” America’s most-watched scripted television show with more than 12 million viewers. CBS

The broadcast networks have reached the finish line, and the winner — by an eye — is CBS, taking down the TV ratings crown again like it always does.

The 2020-21 broadcast TV season officially ended Wednesday and CBS, with eight shows in the Top 25, retains its title.

The past season was like no other — with COVID-19 shutdowns delaying shows, forcing plenty of repeats while new episodes were being produced (NBC’s “This Is Us” was the poster child for that.)

With all the changes to the TV season, CBS still was the dominant network in total viewers.

In the 18-49 demographic, however, Fox was the winner.

The overall No. 1 show in both total viewers and among the 18-49 crowd is another repeat winner — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Its average audience of 16.5 million was down from last year — but most shows were down, especially the awards shows, such as the Oscars and Golden Globes, which took vicious hits.

Finishing in second place is the cousin of “Sunday Night Football,” — you guessed it — “Thursday Night Football,” which averaged 13 million viewers.

“Thursday Night Football” has the advantage of being on two networks, Fox and the NFL Network.

After the 2021 season, however, the Thursday games won’t be on any network — they will be streamed by Amazon, which is taking over the rights to the games.

The top scripted series, “NCIS,” finished in third place overall. The CBS show was second last season, but this year’s weekly audience dropped to 12 million viewers.

It also had some competition from another CBS show — “The Equalizer,” which was fifth overall with 11.7 million viewers.

The Queen Latifah series had one advantage — it premiered after CBS’ coverage of the Super Bowl so it was able to be sampled by more viewers than it would have under normal circumstances.

It’s still is a major accomplishment, however. “The Equalizer” doesn’t disappoint. Queen Latifah is more like Wonder Woman than Olivia Benson, but apparently that’s what the viewers want.

Other CBS shows that had happy landings in the Top 25 are “FBI” (sixth); “60 Minutes” (seventh); “Blue Bloods” (ninth); “FBI: Most Wanted” (16th); “Bull” (18th); and “NCIS: Los Angeles” (24th).

Two shows you don’t see in the top 25 are “NCIS: New Orleans” and “Mom,” and those two shows were canceled.

The top NBC show for largest audience was “Chicago Fire,” which was ranked eighth.

Fox’s most watched scripted show was “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which ranked 13th.

The top ABC show? It didn’t have any in the top 25.

ABC performed much better in the 18-49 category. In fact, it won the demo if sports programs were taken out of the mix, according to Variety.

ABC placed three shows in the Top 25 among the 18-49 viewers. “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” were tied for ninth, and “Grey’s Anatomy” was 11th.

The top six shows in the 25-49 category were all sports events, but the top non-sports show — although it’s a competition show — was Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” which was seventh, tied with NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Four editions of CBS’ “Big Brother” — the Thursday, Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday editions — all made it into the Top 25. With stats such as that, it’s amazing that CBS doesn’t air the show seven nights per week,

Making “Friends”

The “Friends” reunion has received a lot of publicity, perhaps because it was delayed for several months because of coronavirus issues.

It finally can be seen, starting today, on HBO Max. Perhaps the anticipation isn’t as great as expected because the show was delayed for so long. The reunion does come through as advertised — the six stars of the series are together again. And that should make a lot of “Friends” fans who want to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow in the same room, very happy.

According to the critics, there are some memorable moments in the reunion special, including some outtakes from the show that have never been seen before.

If you weren’t a fan of “Friends,” however, when this series was one of NBC’s most popular shows from 1994-2004, it’s doubtful that you’ll change your mind after seeing the reunion.

If you’re wondering why this 17-year-reunion is taking place now, instead of at the 20- or 25-year mark, the reason has everything to do with HBO Max.

The “Friends” reunion was to make viewers aware that HBO Max, HBO’s streaming service and a rival to Netflix, was ready to launch.

“Friends” wasn’t ready, however, around launch time, but HBO Max launched anyway.

And now people know all about it, thanks to the premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day.

“Wonder Woman” gave HBO Max all the publicity it needed.

Ellen’s replacement

Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show still has one more year remaining, but NBC, which syndicates her show, already has figured out how to replace her — with another talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

For WVIT-TV30, which carries both shows, it’s an easy fix — move Clarkson from 2 p.m. to DeGeneres’ time slot at 3.

So we know who will replace DeGeneres on NBC stations. Who, however, will replace Clarkson at 2 p.m.? That move may be much more difficult.

Expanded ‘Playlist’

It’s impossible to watch everything on television, even if a show gets great reviews. E!, however, has made it easy to get acquainted with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” a series that many critics have enjoyed.

E! is airing a Zoey’s marathon, which will include all 25 episodes of the series.

NBC has not made up its mind if it will renew or cancel the series, but you can make up your mind if this series deserves another season.

The marathon will start Sunday at 9 a.m. with the pilot episode and will end Monday, 25 hours later.

Jane Levy, who was nominated for a Golden Globe this year (a rare accomplishment for an actor in a Broadcast network show) stars as Zoey, and Mandy Moore won an Emmy last year for her choreography.

Perhaps feedback from this 25-hour marathon will impact NBC’s decision on whether to renew the show.

There’s one thing certain about the “Zoey’s” marathon.

It sure beats 25 hours of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

