Article & Photos By Don Backman, for the Tillamook County Pioneer. “Give the board a hand,” Lisa Macy-Baker announced to the crowd of people gathered at nine o’clock in the morning on Friday, May 28th for the grand opening of the Pacific City Community Park & Skate and Bike Park. The crowd of adults and kids who were waiting impatiently for the park to be opened so they could put their skateboards to use. The assembled group clapped enthusiastically to honor the board and past board members enjoying a beautiful day before the completed Skate Park. The concrete bowl features a full bowl with various features, including a dory boat created from a mold made from the dory boat that sank in Pacific City in an accident on March 12, 2021. This boat was the start of the first run on the course.