4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals series, including strong starting pitching and differing philosophies on the No. 2 hitter
Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won two of three against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kopech fell off the mound after delivering the last pitch of the top of the seventh Wednesday. He quickly got back to his feet as Yoán Moncada caught a popup for the third out, then Kopech limped off the field.www.chatsports.com