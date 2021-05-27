Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, SC

Job fair in Florence on Thursday, almost 60 companies looking for workers

By Cindy Carey
Posted by 
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iPcG_0aDKCrTH00

Florence, South Carolina – More than 60 companies are looking for workers on the job fair that will take place on Thursday in Florence, hosts inform.

Everyone looking for job is welcome to visit the fair as there will be many different job positions.

The event will take place at the Florence Regional Airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The job fair is hosted by SC Works Pee Dee, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Regional Airport.

Hosts informed that Covid-19 measures will be applied during the event. Every visitor should wear mask and keep social distance.

Workers should bring copies of their resume to share with employers. Rep. Tom Rice will be a special guest.

This is the list of companies looking to hire workers:

  1. Adeeco
  2. Ard Trucking
  3. Blood Connection
  4. Blue Cross and Blue Shield
  5. Canfor
  6. City of Florence
  7. City of Lake City
  8. Clean World
  9. Coastal Plains Restaurant
  10. Comfort Keepers
  11. Diamond Hill Plywood
  12. Elite Quartz Manufacturing
  13. Fibers Industries
  14. Florence Chamber Of Commerce
  15. Florence County DSN Board
  16. Florence Regional Airport
  17. Georgia Pacific
  18. Gregory Poole
  19. Harbor Freight
  20. Hope Health
  21. I H Services
  22. Kelly Services
  23. Kelly Services (Education)
  24. Marion Dillon County Board of Disabilities and Special Need
  25. McCall Farms
  26. McLeod Health
  27. Nan Ya Plastics South Carolina Plant
  28. Nightingale
  29. Palmetto Corp
  30. Palmetto Staffing
  31. PDRTA
  32. Pee Dee C.A.P Headstart
  33. People Ready
  34. Pepsi Cola of Florence
  35. QVC
  36. Raines Hospitality
  37. Raldex Hospitality
  38. Ruiz Food
  39. SC DEPT OF CORRECTION
  40. SC VOC Rehab
  41. SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy
  42. SCWORKS
  43. Signode
  44. SMFC
  45. Social Security Administration (SSA)
  46. South Carolina Highway Patrol
  47. South East Express
  48. Southern Crown Partners
  49. Staybridge Suite Raldex
  50. Tender Care Home Health
  51. Terminix
  52. The Yanhis Cxompany
  53. Thermo King of Florence
  54. True To You In- Home Patient Care
  55. Veteran Village Nursing Home
  56. Victors
  57. W. Lee Flowers
  58. Wyman Gordon
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
13K+
Followers
557
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
County
Florence County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Florence, SC
Education
Florence, SC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Nursing Home#Social Commerce#Board Of Education#Challenge#Sc Works Pee Dee#Florence City#Employers#Hosts#Rep Tom Rice#Covid 19 Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

No more drive-thru beer in South Carolina as COVID-19 state of emergency ends

Columbia, South Carolina – No more drive-thru alcohol in South Carolina as Governor Henry McMaster’s ended the Covid-19 state of emergency in the Palmetto State. With the Covid-19 state of emergency in force, grocery stores and other stores were allowed to deliver alcohol to people through drive-thru or on the parking lots. Now customers will have to enter the stores to buy beer and wine as usual.
Spartanburg County, SCtribuneledgernews.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Museumscoladaily.com

State Museum now offering discounted tickets to SNAP recipients

The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums For All, a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build museum-going habits. The program supports families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, and allows visiting the museum for $2 per person, up to four people. Those interested must present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Florence County, SCSCNow

State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases (copy)

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 261 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for the period ending on Friday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 218 probable cases, with 17 deaths that were confirmed to have been caused by the virus and two deaths that were probably caused by it.
Florence County, SCSCNow

Pee Dee reports 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina on Saturday reported a dozen deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and more than 300 new confirmed cases of the virus. For the reporting period that ended Thursday the state reported 325 confirmed cases of the virus, 204 probable cases, and 12 deaths, according to figures published by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.