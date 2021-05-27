Job fair in Florence on Thursday, almost 60 companies looking for workers

Florence, South Carolina – More than 60 companies are looking for workers on the job fair that will take place on Thursday in Florence, hosts inform.

Everyone looking for job is welcome to visit the fair as there will be many different job positions.

The event will take place at the Florence Regional Airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The job fair is hosted by SC Works Pee Dee, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Regional Airport.

Hosts informed that Covid-19 measures will be applied during the event. Every visitor should wear mask and keep social distance.

Workers should bring copies of their resume to share with employers. Rep. Tom Rice will be a special guest.

This is the list of companies looking to hire workers: