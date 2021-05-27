Job fair in Florence on Thursday, almost 60 companies looking for workers
Florence, South Carolina – More than 60 companies are looking for workers on the job fair that will take place on Thursday in Florence, hosts inform.
Everyone looking for job is welcome to visit the fair as there will be many different job positions.
The event will take place at the Florence Regional Airport from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The job fair is hosted by SC Works Pee Dee, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Regional Airport.
Hosts informed that Covid-19 measures will be applied during the event. Every visitor should wear mask and keep social distance.
Workers should bring copies of their resume to share with employers. Rep. Tom Rice will be a special guest.
This is the list of companies looking to hire workers:
- Adeeco
- Ard Trucking
- Blood Connection
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Canfor
- City of Florence
- City of Lake City
- Clean World
- Coastal Plains Restaurant
- Comfort Keepers
- Diamond Hill Plywood
- Elite Quartz Manufacturing
- Fibers Industries
- Florence Chamber Of Commerce
- Florence County DSN Board
- Florence Regional Airport
- Georgia Pacific
- Gregory Poole
- Harbor Freight
- Hope Health
- I H Services
- Kelly Services
- Kelly Services (Education)
- Marion Dillon County Board of Disabilities and Special Need
- McCall Farms
- McLeod Health
- Nan Ya Plastics South Carolina Plant
- Nightingale
- Palmetto Corp
- Palmetto Staffing
- PDRTA
- Pee Dee C.A.P Headstart
- People Ready
- Pepsi Cola of Florence
- QVC
- Raines Hospitality
- Raldex Hospitality
- Ruiz Food
- SC DEPT OF CORRECTION
- SC VOC Rehab
- SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy
- SCWORKS
- Signode
- SMFC
- Social Security Administration (SSA)
- South Carolina Highway Patrol
- South East Express
- Southern Crown Partners
- Staybridge Suite Raldex
- Tender Care Home Health
- Terminix
- The Yanhis Cxompany
- Thermo King of Florence
- True To You In- Home Patient Care
- Veteran Village Nursing Home
- Victors
- W. Lee Flowers
- Wyman Gordon