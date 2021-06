What is a Sleep Study (Polysomnogram) A sleep study, also called a polysomnogram (PSG), is a non-invasive study conducted at a sleep center (usually) or at your home (uncommonly), where sleep specialists monitor your sleeping behavior. Your sleep is monitored via PSG equipment in order to evaluate how you are sleeping, what your brain is doing while you sleep and when it's doing it, and, where applicable, any sleeping disorders you may be dealing with.