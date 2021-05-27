Porous Paving at Hotel Healdsburg, California

Whether you enjoy exciting beach sports like surfing or snorkelling or love amusement parks and Disney theme parks, Orange County is the ultimate vacation destination for some good old-fashioned family fun. While here, adults can enjoy a surfing lesson or go on a shopping spree at boutique shops. If you are a nature lover, this region also features plenty of walking and hiking trails up steep hills and into enchanting woodlands. Art enthusiasts can head to Laguna Beach, which is known for its art galleries and crystal clear waters. Anaheim is home to the popular Disney Resort, perfect for those travelling with families. After a long day of painting the town red, why not retreat into a lovely beachfront hotel? Read on to see the top beachfront hotels in Orange County, California.