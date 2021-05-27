Episode 292: When it Rains, it Pours

New York Post | Dan Martin: With Aaron Hicks out of action and Brett Gardner struggling at the plate, the Yankees were forced to deploy Aaron Judge in center field. Last night represented his second career start in the most difficult and demanding position in the outfield. Manager Aaron Boone said he and the player discussed the possibility of using him in center after Tuesday’s win. “Obviously understanding we’re in some unique circumstances right now where it’s needed,’’ Boone said. “Aaron is excited to step up to the challenge. He’s a great outfielder [and] a good athlete. Fundamentally, he’s incredibly sound as a defender.” Boone also stated the experiment could be more than just a one-time thing, depending on several things.