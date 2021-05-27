Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Town Council Parks and Rec Report

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 5 days ago

MEETING: Combined Parks & Recreation Advisory Board – 03 Jun 2021. Parks Department has hired 2 1/2 summer seasonal workers to help with park maintenance. Staff was budgeted for 7 summer seasonal workers to hire. Staff has turned on all irrigation in the parks. Staff has installed the sod at Mary Fisher Park. Staff is hopeful to have the Bell Tower pocket park completed by the end of June as long as all material can be shipped. New signs and benches have been installed on Reservoir Hill. The South Park restrooms are closed do to vandalism.

pagosasprings.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#South Park#Vandalism#Free Classes#Town Council Parks#The Community Center#Thk Associates#The Harman Hill Phase Of#Bell Tower#Yamaguchi South#Park Maintenance#Mary Fisher Park#Free Indoor Classes#Lakes Trail#Meeting#Signage#Hermosa St Trail#Construction#Adult Softball#Reservoir Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

Town of Pagosa Springs Proposes to Celebrate July Fourth, In Spite of Everything

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 4, the Pagosa Springs Town Council approved tentative plans for an upcoming Fourth of July parade, fireworks display, and carnival. According to the tentative plans, a parade will be allowed on Saturday morning, July 3, mustering at Pagosa Springs High School, heading down South Sixth Street, parading east along three blocks of Highway 160, and then heading down Hot Springs Boulevard on the way back to the high school.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: Pagosa’s ‘Urban Renewal Authority’ Seeking a Fresh Direction?

The Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority — the generally unpopular new commission created, in November 2019, by the Pagosa Springs Town Council at the request of local developer Jack Searle and Texas-based developer David Dronet — will hold a special meeting this evening at 5pm. The public can attend the meeting ‘in-person’ at Town Hall, or via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92465426737 (You can also dial in by phone at 1-669-900-6833 using Meeting ID: 924 6542 6737.)
Archuleta County, COpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: Economic Development in Pagosa, Briefly Summarized, Part Two

I was reasonably familiar with the other presenters at the May 12 annual meeting of the Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (PSCDC): Sherry Waner, Chief Development Officer for First Southwest Bank; Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Jo Coulehan; County Commissioner Warren Brown; Town Manager Andrea Phillips; and the two gentlemen responsible for the Archuleta County Broadband Services Management Office, Jason Cox and Eric Hittle.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

News from Parks and Recreation Report

Parks and Recreation Report (Trevor Gian) Parks and Recreation Coordinator Trevor Gian shared that the new Town Maintenance Facility hosted a. public open house on 3/31/21. The Parks Department is looking to hire full time and seasonal help for. the summer. Youth volleyball is in full swing and currently taking...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

Tourism Board Meeting today – museum and disc golf

Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/98558145997; Or by phone: 1-669-900-6833; Meeting ID: 985 5814 5997. The Director received a call last week from a Board member of the Museum. They are seeking funds for operational. expenses, such as payroll, in order to reopen the museum this...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

The season is on at Pagosa Springs Community Garden

SIMPLE GROW-HOW: VEGETABLES – FREE GARDENING Q&A WITH RON CHACEY. The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is sponsoring a free limited online educational series on vegetable gardening. Renowned expert Ron Chacey will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area. All gardening talks are free and accessible via computer or telephone.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: The Biggest Problem Facing Pagosa Springs in 2021, Part Twelve

Near the start of the Pagosa Springs Town Council work session on vacation rentals, last week, Council member Shari Pierce had questioned the Town government’s right to control how a homeowner uses their private property. In raising that question, Ms. Pierce was seemingly questioning the contents of the Town’s 400-page Land Use and Development Code, which describes in considerable detail the myriad ways that our municipal government controls the uses of privately-owned property. She was also, seemingly, questioning the Town’s right to establish a zoning map, to clearly define what types of uses are allowed in which neighborhoods.
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: Town Releases Affordable Housing ‘Request For Proposals’

After considerable discussion, the Town of Pagosa Springs has released a ‘Request For Proposals’ (RFP) for a housing project tentatively referred to as “Eagle Mountain Workforce Housing.”. The Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado seeks to enter into a public-private partnership with a qualified developer to build, own and manage between...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

New wind harp discussed at Parks &Rec. Meeting

Combined Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/95806109838. Dial By Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 958 0610 9838. The Levine Family Charitable Foundation is requesting approval to locate a public art memorial on the. Town River Walk property. The piece is crafted...
La Plata County, COpagosasprings.com

Open vaccine clinics this weekend

There are open vaccine appointments at multiple clinics in La Plata and Archuleta counties this week. Location: Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs. Make an appointment:. This is a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) clinic. Walk-Ins welcome!. Thursday, May 6th from 1 pm – 5 pm. Location:...