Town Council Parks and Rec Report

Near the start of the Pagosa Springs Town Council work session on vacation rentals, last week, Council member Shari Pierce had questioned the Town government’s right to control how a homeowner uses their private property. In raising that question, Ms. Pierce was seemingly questioning the contents of the Town’s 400-page Land Use and Development Code, which describes in considerable detail the myriad ways that our municipal government controls the uses of privately-owned property. She was also, seemingly, questioning the Town’s right to establish a zoning map, to clearly define what types of uses are allowed in which neighborhoods.