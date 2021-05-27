Colby Covington trashes Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as TUF coaches: “There’s just no entertainment factor there”
UFC welterweight Colby Covington trashed Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as TUF coaches: “There’s just no entertainment factor there.”. TUF returns to television screens next week with Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches. Before those two featherweights were picked to coach the show, there were rumors for months that the UFC was considering booking Covington on the show against his rival Jorge Masvidal or against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but neither of those two bookings ever materialized, and the UFC decided to go with the featherweights instead.www.bjpenn.com