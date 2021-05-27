Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Colby Covington trashes Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as TUF coaches: “There’s just no entertainment factor there”

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC welterweight Colby Covington trashed Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as TUF coaches: “There’s just no entertainment factor there.”. TUF returns to television screens next week with Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches. Before those two featherweights were picked to coach the show, there were rumors for months that the UFC was considering booking Covington on the show against his rival Jorge Masvidal or against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, but neither of those two bookings ever materialized, and the UFC decided to go with the featherweights instead.

www.bjpenn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ortega
Person
Dana White
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Colby Covington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Combat#Head Coaches#Coach Tuf#Tuf Coaches#Tuf Returns#Yeah#Decent Fighters#Television#Rumors#Covington Trashes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Colby Covington Officially Closes The Door On Jorge Masvidal Fight

Colby Covington is no longer interested in fighting former best friend Jorge Masvidal. There was one point where a fight between best friends turned bitter enemies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal seemed inevitable. Their positions in the rankings were very close, and the storyline behind the fight was well known and high in drama.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Albert Tumenov comes to bat for GSP against Colby Covington: “Have you forgotten how I beat you in American Top Team sparring?”

Former UFC fighter Albert Tumenov has defended Georges St-Pierre after Colby Covington claimed the legend would be an “easy” fight for him. Tumenov was with the UFC between 2014 and 2016, accumulating a 5-3 record in that time. He was released after two consecutive submission losses to Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards, but since then, he’s gone on a five-fight win streak and won the ACA Welterweight Championship.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Alexander Volkanovski believes COVID-19 symptoms may still be affecting cardio

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes COVID-19 symptoms may still be affecting cardio as he prepares for his next fight. Volkanovski is currently set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 29 opposite divisional rival Brian Ortega. The show begins airing on June 1, and the coaches’ fight is expected to happen this fall. However, it is worth noting that this fight was originally set to take place at UFC 260 in March. The fight didn’t end up happening because Volkanovski got COVID-19 and the fight had to be canceled, so the UFC went ahead and had the two coach TUF while he got better.
UFCmmanews.com

Alexander Volkanovski Suffering From Lingering Effects Of COVID-19

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pulled from his title fight with Brian Ortega, it seems Alexander Volkanovski continues to have bad luck. Following the news that Ortega and champion Alexander Volkanovski would coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, unfortunately, the champion would need to withdraw from the title fight due to contracting the COVID-19 virus. The show begins airing tomorrow, and the fight between the two coaches is slated to take place sometime in the fall. While the fight was originally set to take place at UFC 260 in March, it was ultimately postponed because of Volkanovski’s health issues.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington will be next for Kamaru Usman, says Dana White

Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman will be running it back. Ever since Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 many wondered who would be next for the welterweight champ. He has plenty of options with the likes of Covington, Stephen Thompson, the Leon Edwards-Nate Diaz winner, or Michael Chiesa. But, according to White, it will be the Covington rematch.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Colby Covington Thinks Woodley Will ‘Take A Dive’ Against Jake Paul

Colby Covington thinks there’s something fishy about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Paul is set to go one-on-one with Woodley inside the boxing ring. This will be the second time Paul mixes it up with a former MMA champion in a boxing match. Back in April, Paul took on Woodley’s longtime training partner and friend Ben Askren. Paul emerged victorious via first-round TKO.
UFCmymmanews.com

Colby Covington says Jorge Masvidal fight no longer appeals to him: ‘I’ve already owned his soul for the last 10 years’

Colby Covington isn’t too interested in fighting Jorge Masvidal anymore. At UFC 261, Masvidal suffered a brutal KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. It was the second loss in a row for “Gamebred” and for Covington, he says he no longer wants the fight. Covington and Masvidal have had a massive rivalry after the two had a big falling out and the two have trashed one another. With that, many wanted them to fight, but according to “Chaos” that won’t be happening.
UFCmmaindia.com

Colby Covington says fight against George St-Pierre would be ‘Extremely Easy’

Former Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has made a bold statement saying that if he would ever fight George St-Pierre, it would be an easy fight for him. If anyone has got a perfect nickname then it’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. He is known for his trash talk and bold statements that he could make about anyone. Though most of the time he goes too far sometimes he also backs his statements with amazing performances in the octagon. At this moment he has no fight lined up so it was obvious that he was going to call out other fighters and make some headlines for himself.
UFCmymmanews.com

Dana White expects Alexander Volkanovski to defend title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266

It appears as if a new date has been set for the upcoming title fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title challenger Brian Ortega. According to UFC President Dana White, Volkanovski and Ortega, who coached against each other on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter, are expected to meet at UFC 266 on September 4.
UFCmmanews.com

Colby Covington Argues Why Usman Isn’t The #1 P4P Fighter

Frustration has come to a boil as Colby Covington awaits his title rematch, and in the meantime, he took some verbal jabs at UFC champ Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman scored a spectacular right-cross knockout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. The electric event took place in front of a full-capacity VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Since then, Usman has been staking his claim as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world, but Colby “Chaos” Covington dismissed that notion and believes the two have unfinished business to settle. From the looks of it, it seems UFC president Dana White is on board with the rematch too.
UFCUSA Today

Colby Covington changes tune on Jorge Masvidal grudge match: 'Nothing for me to gain anymore'

MIAMI – Colby Covington no longer sees the appeal of fighting Jorge Masvidal. The best friends-turned rivals seemingly have been on a collision course for a while, but it appears Covington (16-2 MMA, 11-2 UFC) has moved on from the matchup. Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 12-8 UFC), who had a spectacular 2019 en route to capturing the “BMF” title, has since lost back-to-back bouts to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, most recently suffering a second-round knockout at UFC 261.