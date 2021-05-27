Cancel
Camden County, NJ

Waterford Twp. School District Receives Grant to Host Professional Teaching Artist

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ — Atco Elementary School in Waterford Township (Camden County) was awarded a grant for the Artists in Education Residency Program (AIE). Students in first through third grades have been working with Karen Abdul Malik a.k.a. “Queen Nur” for 20 days of hands-on workshops. In the workshops, students explore the art of storytelling by collaborating to modify well-known songs and fairytales to send a renewed message of making our world a better place.

