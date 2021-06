With the iPad being as powerful as it is, it’s quite easy to use it as a laptop replacement. And with ZAGG’s newest detachable keyboards, you can do just that. ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad and ZAGG Rugged Book are the company’s latest offerings that are designed to create a more powerful and productive iPad experience. The Pro Keys variant has an integrated trackpad that works with all types of gestures including swipes, pinches, and zooms. And for when it’s not needed, users can turn it off to save battery.