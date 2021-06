Until you do something about trouble with sleep apnea, you can feel groggy, short-tempered, unfocused, and generally less prepared to face the day. This is because your condition is doing more than just causing you to have trouble breathing quietly and steadily at night. When you have this issue, airway obstructions can force you awake many times in the course of your rest. This breaks your rest cycle, which can make sleep less beneficial to you. At our Virginia Beach, VA dentist’s office, we can help you take care of your nightly breathing difficulties by providing a custom oral appliance for your sleep apnea treatment. This removes the need for a CPAP machine, as it can correct the position of your jaw to stop airway obstructions from occurring.