Diseases & Treatments

Diabetic Eye Disease: Symptoms & Signs

By Melissa Conrad Stöppler, MD
MedicineNet.com
 17 days ago

Diabetic eye disease arises due to damage to the small blood vessel in the retina in the back of the eye. The condition is also referred to as diabetic retinopathy. Signs and symptoms of diabetic eye disease include vison changes such as. floaters (shapes that appear to be floating in...

www.medicinenet.com
Health
Diabetes
Diseases & Treatments
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewslanes.com

Fatty liver disease symptoms: The texture of your poo can indicate if your organ is damage

Fatty liver disease is strongly associated with obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. If you have one (or more) of these health conditions, how can you know if your organ is damaged? Scarring of the liver can eventually lead to liver failure, which requires an organ transplant, so it’s very important to prevent it from getting to that stage. A tar-like texture to your poo can be an indication of cirrhosis, Medical News Today confirmed.
Minoritiesreviewofoptometry.com

Minority Youth Less Likely to Undergo Diabetic Eye Exams

All challenges of living with diabetes are better served by diligence to medical care early in life, and that’s certainly the case for ocular involvement, too. Unfortunately, kids from minority backgrounds may be less likely to undergo recommended diabetic eye exams—yet these individuals are more likely to have diabetic retinopathy (DR) than age-matched Caucasians, new research published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests. These findings highlight the critical need to address barriers and improve access to DR screenings, says researcher Risa Wolf, MD, of the Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Public HealthMedscape News

Symptom Diary–Based Analysis of Disease Course Among Patients With Mild Coronavirus Disease, Germany, 2020

Patricia Nicole Wiegele; Iyad Kabar; Laura Kerschke; Christopher Froemmel; Anna Hüsing-Kabar; Hartmut Schmidt; Elena Vorona; Richard Vollenberg; Phil-Robin Tepasse. Emerging Infectious Diseases. 2021;27(5):1353-1361. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Limited information is available on the clinical course of outpatients with mild coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This information is critically important to inform public...
Healthpt-pedia.com

Eye Diseases and Conditions

Many Americans Miss the Mark on Eye Diseases and Conditions. When it comes to vision loss awareness, many Americans may be a little nearsighted. A recent survey showed nearly half of American adults worry more about going blind than losing their memory, or their ability to walk or hear. Yet almost 30% of those surveyed admitted to not getting their eyes checked.
Weight Lossphysiciansweekly.com

Body Fat Composition Predicts Heart Disease & Diabetes in Patients With PsA

“Obesity is an important comorbidity in psoriatic arthritis (PsA). While this is commonly assessed by BMI, BMI is a crude adiposity marker and provides no information on regional body fat distribution. Body composition analysis by MRI allows for visualization of where fat is stored—whether it is deposited in subcutaneous adipose tissue, or “spills over” into more metabolically adverse visceral and ectopic fat compartments, including the liver and muscle. The site of fat storage is important, as greater visceral adipose tissue (VAT) volume and muscle fat infiltration (MFI) are associated with coronary heart disease (CHD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), and higher liver fat with T2D. To date, there is a scarcity of data regarding body composition in patients with PsA, which could potentially provide useful insights into the increased risk of T2D and cardiovascular disease in patients with this condition.”
Cancerthegirlsun.com

How to live longer: A powerful plant protein found to reduce cancer and heart attack risk

There are not many products out there which boost a surplus of health benefits including cancer, heart disease and diabetes risk. However, a superfood proves to be one of them. Spirulina may not be the word in many mouths but when one looks at its vast array of health benefits, it should be. From killing cancer cells, lowering cholesterol, reducing heart attack risk and even helping with Parkinson’s disease, spirulina could be the answer to helping boost longevity.
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

Semaglutide Effective in High-Risk Diabetic Kidney Disease

Semaglutide markedly improves albuminuria and other important renal and metabolic parameters in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD) at high risk for progression, according to real-world data presented at the 58th European Renal Association – European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. Investigators studied 122 patients with an estimated glomerular...
Diseases & Treatmentsrenalandurologynews.com

IL-6 Levels Linked With Progression of Diabetic Kidney Disease

High levels of the inflammatory mediator interleukin-6 (IL-6) may lead to diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progression, investigators reported at the 58th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress. Of 70 patients with type 2 diabetes, stage 2 or 3 chronic kidney disease, and a urinary protein to creatinine...
Diseases & Treatmentsfox44news.com

Signs, symptoms of a heat stroke and what to do

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re getting out in the heat in these summer temperatures, look out for heat stroke signs and symptoms. loss of appetite and feeling sick. excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin. cramps in the arms, legs and stomach. fast breathing or pulse. a high temperature of 38C or...
Diseases & Treatmentsnewslanes.com

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Look inside of your mouth to spot signs of high blood sugar

Excess sugar in the blood results in more sugar in your saliva – the ideal breeding ground for bacteria – explained the charity Diabetes UK. Bacteria produces acid that attacks the tooth enamel and damages the gums. High blood sugar can also damage the blood vessels in the mouth, which can trigger infections. Tooth decay, gum inflammation (i.e. gingivitis), and a dry mouth (xerostomia) can all be linked to high blood sugar levels.
KidsMedicineNet.com

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of an Unwell Child?

Telltale Signs a Child Doesn't Feel Well Health vs Illness Center. A toddler or infant getting sick often worries parents, especially first-time parents. All sorts of thoughts might concern parents who are not aware of the signs of an unwell child. These are the signs and symptoms of a sick child. If you see them, you should seek immediate medical attention.
Diseases & TreatmentsWTAX

Significant increases in U.S. deaths from heart disease, diabetes during pandemic

There were significant increases in deaths in the U.S. from heart disease, diabetes and some other common conditions during the pandemic last year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week showed the biggest increases in the death rates for heart disease and diabetes in at least 20 years, as well as increases in deaths from other common causes, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, chronic liver disease, stroke and high blood pressure. Experts believe a main reason is that many people with dangerous symptoms didn’t go to the hospital for emergency treatment because they were afraid of catching the coronavirus. Experts also point to other possible factors, including many patients stopped taking care of themselves during the pandemic, the stress of the crisis, less exercise because of lockdowns, and losing health insurance because of job loss.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewslanes.com

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Four different types of pain that signal blood sugar damage

Type 2 diabetes – a precursor to heart disease – means the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by the cells. This has grave consequences because insulin regulates blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood. Consistently high blood sugar levels can damage the body and some of the most acute warning signs involve nerve damage.