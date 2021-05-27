Colorado public option healthcare bill passes Senate
A years-long effort to create a lower-cost, higher-quality option on Colorado’s health insurance exchange for individuals and small market groups is close to becoming law after passing the state Senate on Wednesday morning. House Bill 1232, sponsored by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, passed the Senate, 19-16, on its third reading. Democratic Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada joined all Senate Republicans in voting “no.”www.healthleadersmedia.com