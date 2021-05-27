Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado public option healthcare bill passes Senate

By Vail Daily
healthleadersmedia.com
 14 days ago

A years-long effort to create a lower-cost, higher-quality option on Colorado’s health insurance exchange for individuals and small market groups is close to becoming law after passing the state Senate on Wednesday morning. House Bill 1232, sponsored by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, passed the Senate, 19-16, on its third reading. Democratic Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada joined all Senate Republicans in voting “no.”

www.healthleadersmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Healthcare#The Senate#State Law#Online Voting#House#D Vail#Democratic#Pfizer Covid 19 Vaccine#Rep Dylan Roberts#Sen Kerry Donovan#Doctors#Deaths#Twenty Three People#Covid Arm#Estimates#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Colorado Senate committee advances package of gun control bills

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Colorado’s Senate advanced three bills this week that seek to address gun violence – bills that have seen support and opposition break down along party lines. Each bill passed the Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee by a party line vote of 3-2,...
Colorado Staterockydailynews.com

Colorado childcare and school air quality bills move to senate

DENVER (KDVR) – Two bills, one addressing early childhood education and care, another providing funds for public school air quality improvements, passed the Colorado House on Friday. Both bills would use funding from the Colorado Comeback State Stimulus plan that passed with bipartisan support in March. SB21-202 would provide $10...
Colorado Statetheprowersjournal.com

Colorado Senate Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

The Colorado Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors, which would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced earlier this month by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The legislation, which marks a...
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

Senate approves Colorado Option on 19-16 vote with one Democrat opposed

On Wednesday, the state Senate passed House Bill 1232 to allow the commissioner of insurance to create a standardized healthcare plan for the individual and small group market that insurance companies would be mandated to offer and doctors and hospitals mandated to accept. The vote was 19-16, with Sen. Rachel...
Congress & Courtspagosadailypost.com

Colorado Senate Unanimously Passes Legislation to Establish Universal Pre-K

Yesterday, the Colorado Senate unanimously passed legislation to implement universal preschool, improve education outcomes, and support families in expanding access to enriching early childhood experiences. HB21-1304, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Fenberg and Senator Buckner, will expand access to high-quality, affordable early childhood opportunities, support parents in accessing programs and...
PoliticsPosted by
defpen

Texas Senate Passes Statewide Restrictive Voting Bill

The Texas Senate has voted to pass one of the more restrictive voting bills in the United States. If signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the bill would ban drive-thru voting and 24-hours voting. More importantly, it would allow prosecutors to charge public officials with felonies if they send mail-in voting applications to voters who do not request them. Not to mention, it would allow election officials to overturn results if “the number of votes illegally cast in the election is equal to or greater than the number of votes necessary to change the outcome of an election.”
Illinois Statewlds.com

Terminally Ill Prisoner Furlough Bill Passes Senate

Terminally ill and disabled Illinois inmates could possibly move from prisons to community care facilities under new proposed legislation. The Illinois Senate has passed House Bill 3665 which would establish a process of review for the Illinois Prison Review Board to review cases of incapacity in Illinois inmates. Under current law, the governor must grant a prisoner clemency to move out of prison into community care due to a medical condition.
Colorado Statesenatedems.co

Senate Passes Colorado Comeback Legislation With Near Unanimous Support

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate approved several stimulus bills that are a part of Colorado’s recovery package on third reading and final passage, all with strong bipartisan support. HB21-1262, sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia and Senator Jerry Sonnenberg, provides $3.5 million to the Colorado Stock Show – a...
Colorado StateReporterHerald.com

Colorado legislature passes metro district reform bill with some changes

A bill that reforms laws impacting Colorado metropolitan districts cleared the state legislature on the final day of the session Tuesday, but not without legislators first removing a provision requiring the independent certification of developer expenses. The state House of Representatives late Monday passed Senate Bill 21-262 by a vote...
Colorado StateCU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder statement on Colorado test optional bill signing

CU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano applauded Gov. Jared Polis for signing HB21-1067 College Admission Use Of National Test Score into law Tuesday. The bill ends a state requirement for higher education admissions to consider national assessment scores such as the SAT and ACT. As the chancellor detailed in an op-ed earlier this year, SAT and ACT scores can present a barrier to lower-income students, and removing that barrier puts Colorado higher education institutions in line with peer institutions across the country.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Wilk Education Bill Passes Senate, Heads To Assembly

Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Senate Bill 545 (SB 545), meant to help students affected by students struggling due to distance learning during the pandemic, has passed the California Senate, and now heads to the State Assembly. Wilk announced the passing of SB 545 on Wednesday, and if...
PoliticsBowling Green Daily News

Pennsylvania House advances bill on handling fetal remains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House on Wednesday approved a bill that would require health care facilities to provide for the burial or cremation of fetal remains after a miscarriage or abortion. Following an emotionally fraught debate in politically riven chamber, the representatives voted 118-83 to send the proposal...
Vail, COrealvail.com

Donovan, Colorado Senate advances insulin bill that hits home for Roberts

The Colorado Senate on Thursday passed a bill to increase access for Coloradans who rely on insulin for their diabetes — a followup to 2019 legislation that capped the price of insulin at $100. Bringing down the cost and increasing access has been a top issue for state Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and state Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon.
Politicsreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Public option promises are a bill of goods

Gov. Steve Sisolak said last week he’ll sign a bill that makes Nevada the second state to offer a “public option” for health insurance coverage because “there’s an opportunity to get health care coverage available for more Nevadans.” Proponents also claim the legislation — which doesn’t kick in until 2026 — will reduce health care costs.