Colorado public option healthcare bill passes Senate

The Texas Senate has voted to pass one of the more restrictive voting bills in the United States. If signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the bill would ban drive-thru voting and 24-hours voting. More importantly, it would allow prosecutors to charge public officials with felonies if they send mail-in voting applications to voters who do not request them. Not to mention, it would allow election officials to overturn results if “the number of votes illegally cast in the election is equal to or greater than the number of votes necessary to change the outcome of an election.”