Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson gives T.I. and Tiny Harris an ultimatum

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
 17 days ago
T.I. and Tiny Harris (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Glam University CEO Sabrina Peterson said she will drop a lawsuit against rap mogul T.I. and his singer wife Tiny Harris if they adhere to her demands — and do so within a certain, nonnegotiable time frame.

Peterson said she will no longer pursue legal redress based on her accusations that the music power couple engaged in serial sexual abuse of multiple women if they publicly apologize for their alleged actions. And she is giving them seven days to do it, according to The Jasmine Brand.

“Tell the truth about what you did to me and apologize, I’m gone. I don’t want one dime. I don’t want one dime,” Peterson penned on Instagram. “And here’s the other stipulation, do it within 7 days.”

Peterson then reiterated what she said, adding: “Do this, what I’m saying right now, within 7 days. Within 7 days tell the truth and apologize and I’m gone.”

Tiny Harris’s former BFF created a firestorm in January 2021 when she claimed that the Grand Hustle boss took out his gun and pointed it at Peterson’s head.

T.I.’s wife fired back and tried to impugn Peterson’s mental state. That’s when Peterson returned with stories from multiple women who are accusing the musical couple of drugging and sexually abusing them as well.

Things seemed to spiral from there as the Los Angeles and Las Vegas police departments began investigating the Harrises, though the LVPD has since ended its probe citing a lack of evidence.

