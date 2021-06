One woman is dead after a man drove into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis late Sunday night. The suspect is in custody, according to the city's police department. Demonstrators were gathered to protest the June 3 shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 33-year-old Black man, by U.S. Marshals in Minneapolis. At approximately 11:39 p.m. Sunday, a car sped into a group of protestors that were standing along Lake Street and Girard Ave. in the Uptown area of the city, hitting and injuring at least three people.