Monarch Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

The Snyderverse is over, but DC superhero films are still going strong. “Aquaman” director James Wan announced Thursday that the sequel to the 2018 film is now officially titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” “The tide is rising,” Wan wrote with a photo of the title on his computer during a production meeting. Jason Momoa will return as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, alongside returning stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, and Dolph Lundgren. According to SlashFilm, the “Lost Kingdom” might be a prehistoric location in the Hidden Sea where dinosaurs and Atlan’s tomb are located, or it could be a reference to Necrus, the name of a domed underwater city in DC Comics that went to war with Atlantis. “Aquaman 2″ opens in theaters Dec. 16, 2022.