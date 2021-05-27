Kick Off Summer Fun at Atlantic Parks & Rec Sunnyside Block Party Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Day Weekend often marks the start of summer fun, and Atlantic Parks & Recreation has just the event to start summer off right. On Saturday, May 29, from 11 AM – 3 PM, the Atlantic Parks & Recreation will be hosting a block party at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. The block party will be a good time for the whole family. Expect live music, carnival games and prizes, food and drink vendors, firetrucks, police cars, a dunk tank, and more.www.swiowanewssource.com