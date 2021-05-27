Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Kick Off Summer Fun at Atlantic Parks & Rec Sunnyside Block Party Memorial Day Weekend

By Brigham Hoegh Cass County Wellness Coordinator
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day Weekend often marks the start of summer fun, and Atlantic Parks & Recreation has just the event to start summer off right. On Saturday, May 29, from 11 AM – 3 PM, the Atlantic Parks & Recreation will be hosting a block party at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. The block party will be a good time for the whole family. Expect live music, carnival games and prizes, food and drink vendors, firetrucks, police cars, a dunk tank, and more.

