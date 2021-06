As the Kobani trials move forward, political and economic tensions are increasing within the government of President Erdogan, writes Yanis Iqbal. ON 20 MAY 2021, gaoled Kurdish politician Gültan Kışanak criticised Turkish prosecutors, warning of "a political coup" as she defended herself in an Ankara courtroom. All this happened as part of the Kobani case - the biggest political trial in modern Turkish history, with 108 leading People's Democratic Party (HDP) officials and parliamentarians facing multiple life sentences as a 3,350-page case file indicts them on 38 counts of homicide.