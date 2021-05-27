Cancel
Sports

The Sports Report: Angels fire Callaway; Dodgers streak ends

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakers center Marc Gasol (14) gets fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric during Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series Tuesday in Phoenix. LAKERS Broderick Turner on the Lakers: His impact immediately was felt as soon as Marc Gasol stepped on the court for the Lakers in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers center received a pass from LeBron James and, without hesitation, Gasol drilled a three-pointer in the first quarter.

Marc Gasol
Lebron James
#Dodgers#Angels#Nba#Playoff Series#Nba#The Sports Report#The Phoenix Suns#The Lakers#Streak#Fire#Court
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Starting streak ends

Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. Rojas will head to the bench after starting in each of the last six games (four in right field, one at second base and one at third base). The 28-year-old rookie is slashing an unremarkable .188/.243/.365 on the season, but he could still continue to see steady playing time due to the lack of appealing alternatives in a banged-up Angels outfield.
Los Angeles, CAMilton Daily Standard

Sports in brief: Pujols signs with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday, vowing to contribute to the defending...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Predicts Los Angeles Will Go On a Hot Streak

Tuesday night was another classic win for the Dodgers. It was one of those wins that felt well rounded, and one that helped define their championship run. They hit well in big situations, put the ball in play with needed, and the pitching dominated. It was everything that fans in Los Angeles have come to expect from their team.
MLBCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland snaps losing streak with win over Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first but saw the Angels steadily rally and...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Trevor Bauer outduels Alex Wood, irritates crowd as Dodgers end Giants' winning streak

Friends and former Reds teammates Alex Wood and Trevor Bauer delivered the promised marquee pitching matchup Friday at Oracle Park. Then Bauer revved up the Giants-Dodgers rivalry even more. The prized offseason free-agent acquisition, Bauer had the upper hand in his first career appearance against the Giants, working 6 ⅓...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers down Giants, run winning streak to six

The Los Angeles Dodgers used superior pitching to hand the rival San Francisco Giants a second straight home defeat, riding right-hander Walker Buehler's gem to a 6-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. Max Muncy and Austin Barnes hit solo home runs for the Dodgers, giving Buehler (3-0) an early cushion en route to the club's sixth straight win.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Astros look to end 3-game losing streak against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-21, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) LINE: Astros +102, Dodgers -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs.
MLBarcamax.com

Trevor Bauer struggles as Dodgers' win streak ends in loss to Astros

HOUSTON — The atmosphere at Minute Maid Park for the Dodgers’ two-game series against the Houston Astros this week lived up to the hype. Dodgers fans, refusing to neglect the history between the clubs, poured into the ballpark, cleared for full capacity for the first time Tuesday, in blue to defend their team. Signs were made and chants were orchestrated to remind the Astros that their cheating tainted their 2017 World Series title.
MLBFanSided

MLB bans former Mets manager, Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been banned from the bigs through the 2022 campaign. A bombshell of news has just been dropped by MLB and commissioner Rob Manfred. That’s because Los Angeles Angels pitching coach and former New York Mets skipper Mickey Callaway’s 2021 campaign has come to a close. Matter of fact, he won’t be able to get back on the diamond until 2023.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Los Angeles Dodgers at Astros

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.18); Wednesday, RHP Luis Garcia (2-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Trevor Bauer (5-2, 1.98). Astros (26-21) update: This is Houston’s second interleague series of the year. The Astros were swept in two games at Colorado in April. … Through Sunday, Yuli Gurriel ranked third in the majors with 25 RBIs in May, trailing only the Orioles’ Trey Mancini (28) and the Rangers’ Adolis Garcia (26). … Jose Altuve has hit .368 (28 for 76) during his 17-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this year and the second longest of his career. He had a 19-game streak in 2017. … Over his last two starts, both wins, Greinke posted a 2.40 ERA and 0.80 WHIP across 15 innings. With 212 career victories, he needs one to tie Hall of Famer John Smoltz for 93rd all-time.
Leavittsburg, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

The streak is ended

LEAVITTSBURG — It’s a stinging feeling the Champion softball team isn’t used to experiencing. For the first time since 2016, the Golden Flashes were bounced from the postseason. In typical Champion fashion, the three-time defending state champion Flashes went down swinging. Champion battled back and forth with South Range but...
MLByournewsnet.com

Twins beat O's, Callaway fired, Cards, beat Sox, UPDATED

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run. Minnesota rallied to win for the sixth time in seven games and extend its winning streak to a season-high four. The Twins have beaten Baltimore 15 straight times.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We...
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dodgers fall to Astros, winning streak stops at 8

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Houston Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night. What You Need To Know. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Houston Astros stopped...
MLBWTOP

San Francisco Giants to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (30-19, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-1, 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will play on Thursday. The Dodgers are 16-5 against NL...
NFLyournewsnet.com

Vinatieri retires, Callaway banned, fired, Plesac no surgery

INDIANAPOILIS (AP) — Veteran NFL kicker Adam Vinatieri has told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots is the NFL's all-time leader with 2,673 points and 599 field goals. Vinatieri hasn’t played since missing three of four field goals in a 31-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 1, 2019.