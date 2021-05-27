The Sports Report: Angels fire Callaway; Dodgers streak ends
Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) gets fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric during Game 2 of their NBA first-round playoff series Tuesday in Phoenix. LAKERS Broderick Turner on the Lakers: His impact immediately was felt as soon as Marc Gasol stepped on the court for the Lakers in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers center received a pass from LeBron James and, without hesitation, Gasol drilled a three-pointer in the first quarter.www.dailydodgers.com