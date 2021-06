The Mets keep on rolling along, winning series with half the team on the injured list. They are now 27-21 and have the biggest lead in baseball, at 4.5 games up in the woeful NL East. The bats have finally come alive and the bullpen continues to get the job done. They got themselves a potential playoff preview this weekend with four games against a tough team in the Padres. This will be a test for the short-handed Mets, who are finding new ways to win every night.