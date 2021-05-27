Summer concerts in Sandstone Park 2021
Lyons Summer Concerts on Thursdays, July 1 – August 12, 2021, 6:30-8:30 PM Place: Raul Vasquez stage, Sandstone Park (Broadway, betw 3rd & 4th Avenues) People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and snacks Free. No food or drink available for purchase. No alcohol allowed in the Parks. Restrooms nearby. Follow state covid-protocols as necessary presented by the Town of Lyons, with the help of a grant from the Lyons Community Foundation.lyonsrecorder.org