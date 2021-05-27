Summer concerts in Sandstone Park 2021

The City of Brentwood held their first Summer Concert Series in two years on Sunday marking the return of the annual celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and Vice Mayor Nelson Andrews welcomed the crowd of several hundred people to the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park on an overcast but humid Sunday evening, the rain breaking for the 6 p.m. performance by the Bicho Brothers.