On January 23/1951 a young Glenn Gould (18 y.o.) played for the first time at one of the Toronto Symphony major concerts. Sir Ernest MacMillan was the conductor and the work was Beethoven’s Concerto No 1 in C major, op.15. Gould had not yet composed his own cadenzas to the first and third movements. Beethoven wrote three different cadenzas for the Allegro con brio (first movement); Gould chose the shortest one lasting just a little over one minute. This recording is a transcription of a 78 rpm acetate disc from Gould’s personal collection. It was not intended for commercial release; therefore the sound quality is not of professional standard. The performance remains of very significant artistic and historical value.