THE OUTDOORS GUY: Northern pike, walleye and black bears on tap!

Rain crows came back to Lightning Ridge last week, and now the spring ensemble of birds is complete. There are a lot of species to see now, and an individual of one common species, acts way out of character. A red-bellied woodpecker has been drinking sugar water from the oriole feeder and seems to really love the grape jelly we have out for the colorful orioles. I think it is just one individual, and he has taken a liking to sweet stuff. If you have seen any woodpeckers do the same thing, let me know.