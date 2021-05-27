NEWS Briefs & NOTES from your editor, 5/27/21

If there ever is an emergency in town, or timely news. needing to be distributed, you can trust the Lyons Recorder. to put it online immediately. What are you doing for Memorial Day weekend? Does it seem the same exciting ”time off” to party as in past years, or has the excitement lessened after a year of COVID restrictions, and the day will be rolling into the week, just like any other day? COVID will be affecting us for a long time to come. I tried to find some typical Memorial Day events to list in a “To Do this Weekend” article, and I really had to hunt the internet to find anything. I did not find a parade. And, Denver Civic Center is quiet. Boulder has an online “Bolder Boulder Race.” The only festive thing is a two-day festival in Westminster. It looks like fun, with live bands every two hours, and lots of booths and exhibits. It’s called the Colorado Music and Arts Festival — no mention of it being Memorial Day. Saturday is your best bet with 20 percent chance of rain, and then Sunday and Monday are 60 percent chance. Plus, we’re in the beginning of tornado season. We had 16 last weekend! plus some hail. Be sure to fly your flag and do something to remember the heroes in your life who have sacrificed their lives for you.