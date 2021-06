Matilda is a sweet senior Labrador Retriever mix. She is 7-8 year old Labrador Retriever mix who weighs in at about 42 pounds. Her ideal home would be one where someone is with her most of the time. Once Matilda bonds to her people, she loves them and doesn’t want to be separated from them. Looking for someone with love and patience. Matilda loves kids and seems to do well with most dogs that are smaller than her and seems to get along with cats.