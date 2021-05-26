Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
B100
B100
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thor and Wonder Woman occupy very similar places in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. They are both stories of god-like beings from cultures that are both ancient and highly advanced. They come to live among mortals on Earth, and learn much from their time among us. Each hero has comic sidekicks, magical weapons forged by their people, and jokes about how they are fish out of water. (Wonder Woman has never worn a dress before! Thor loves coffee!) Both movies’ villains are the heroes’ brothers — both villains even spend most of the movie in an elaborate disguise — who want to start cataclysmic wars in order to seize ultimate power for themselves.

b100quadcities.com
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Heroes#Screencrush#Comic Sidekicks#Magical Weapons#God Like Beings#Earth#Mortals#Cataclysmic Wars#Ultimate Power#Dress#Cultures#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Wonder Woman
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

Thor 4 leaks reveal a major change to one Endgame location

New Asgard is getting quite the upgrade. The Asgardians are getting into a lucrative new business in Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming on the fourth Thor film has been underway for several months, and behind-the-scenes leaks and set photos are already offering fans a sneak peek at some of Love and Thunder’s surprises. Even now, as the film prepares to wrap up its Australia shoot in the very near future, leaks from the production continue to pop up online.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Marvel Characters Gal Gadot Would Be Perfect To Play

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It would not really be much of a hot take if I said that I thought Gal Gadot was born to play Wonder Woman, as many would agree that she is a highlight (if not the strongest aspect) of all the DCEU movies she appears in. In fact, I would love to see the Israeli actress and former Miss Universe contestant appear in more superhero movies, after the recently announced Wonder Woman 3, but since the likelihood of that happening is currently uncertain, I would recommend that she start considering a transition into the Marvel movies sometime in the near future. There are many, many Marvelous female heroes whom Gadot would be the ideal choice to play, but I managed to narrow the following list down to just five potential Marvel characters, starting with one she already has the look and skills to pull off with ease.
EntertainmentIGN

These Marvel VS Figurines Bring Epic Superhero Battles to Life

Hero Collector is gearing up for a new line of collectible figurines called Marvel VS. As the name suggests, this series immortalizes some of the greatest rivalries in the Marvel Universe, from Spider-Man's eternal feud with Green Goblin to Captain America's dysfunctional relationship with Iron Man. IGN can exclusively debut...
ComicsComicBook

Thor Director Taika Waititi Shows One Piece Love On Set

Taika Waititi, the prolific director responsible for oddball films such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows, is hard at work with his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the fourth film following the God of the Thunder in Thor: Love And Thunder, with the creator taking the opportunity to honor the captain of the Straw Hats from One Piece. Sporting a shirt that features Monkey D. Luffy prominently on its face, it's clear that Waititi has a love for the Shonen creation of Eiichiro Oda that is currently neck-deep in its Wano Arc.
MoviesInside the Magic

Worst Marvel Movie Ever Makes the Cut for Disney+

Disney+ is the place to be for Marvel fans. It will bring us three more new series this year alone with Loki starting June 9, 2021, and Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. It already gave us WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It also has all the legacy cartoons...
Beauty & FashionInverse

Thor 4 leaks resolve one unanswered Avengers: Endgame question

Thor 4 promises to be even sillier than its predecessor, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which was largely seen as a tonal course correction for the superhero franchise. Given that the fourth film, subtitled Love and Thunder, is again helmed by Ragnarok writer-director Taika Waititi, that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.
Anaheim, CAGreenwichTime

How Disney's Avengers Campus Theme Park Does, and Doesn't, Fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Starting on June 4, guests at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., will get to step foot onto the Avengers Campus, a new six-acre attraction that brings the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to vivid life. You can watch Spider-Man leap 60 feet into the air, train with Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, or witness Doctor Strange summon spells. You can visit one of two shawarma stands and wolf down a wrap like Thor did at the end of “The Avengers,” or visit the Pym Test Kitchen for an outsized chicken sandwich on a curiously tiny bun.
MoviesMovieWeb

Will Captain America 4 Bring Red Skull's Daughter Sin Into the MCU?

Since it was revealed that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will not only be taking on the mantle of Captain America but will also be getting his own movie, with obviously the potential for more to come, speculation over how his story will pan out has been rife. With many options available for Marve when it comes to Captain America 4, the biggest question is still who will Sam's Cap be pitted against? If one theory is to be believed, then the MCU could see the arrival of original Captain America antagonist Red Skull's daughter, Sin, who appeared in the comic books in the 80s as an ally of HYDRA.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Why a Joker sequel doesn’t need to happen

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Warner Bros., it seems certain that Joker 2 is in development, with director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix probably returning. The Joker sequel would likely follow up the events of the acclaimed 2019 movie, although since the news broke, fans are adamant that a new Joker movie doesn’t need to happen and there are many other major DC Comics villains who deserve a feature instead.
MoviesMovieWeb

James Wan's Secret Ingredient for Successful Horror? He Doesn't Have One

James Wan has always proven that he has a gift for storytelling with his list of films in the horror genre. Comparatively, I'm sure we can all think of a time when we watched an unexpected low-budgeted horror film or book by which we found ourselves bored by how lackluster everything about it was. The terrible storytelling, the awful two-dimensional characters, or even the sound effects that didn't lead to anything. Hopefully, a little helpful advice from the infamous horror director James Wan, can help encourage anyone out there struggling with their projects.