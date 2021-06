Let’s go back to May 1. On that date, the Chicago Cubs were sitting in the basement of the NL Central, five games out of first place. There were questions about whether or not their impending free agents would be on the trade block, something that the front office said they would consider once the month came to an end. However, given their lackluster performance in April, and ongoing scoring issues, it seemed inevitable that the ‘For Sale’ sign would be flipped on.