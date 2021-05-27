Rob Vanstone: CFL's uncertain future concerns Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan
Jon Ryan is the Saskatchewan Roughriders' punter — and an ardent fan to boot. Long before Ryan was employed by the Green and White, he was a season-ticket holder. He grew up watching the Roughriders play at Taylor Field, spending his early years of football fandom appreciating the talents of Kent Austin, Tom Burgess, Don Narcisse, Ray Elgaard, Bob Poley, Roger Aldag, Dave Ridgway, Jeff Fairholm, Willis Jacox, et al.