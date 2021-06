Here's a look at Thursday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Riley Greene, OF (MLB No. 16), Double-A Erie. Greene’s slump is officially busted. After hitting a bit of a rough patch, Greene and his bat opted to have a sleepover and the results have been impressive. After going 2-for-3 with a pair of homers Thursday, Greene is 5-for-8 with seven RBIs over his past two games. The fifth overall pick from the 2019 Draft went deep in both the sixth and eighth innings, giving him the second two-homer game of his career. Greene is now hitting .279 on the year. Tigers prospects stats »